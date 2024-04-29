The Coachella Valley’s 2024 Exceptional Women in Medicine

Better health outcomes. Better bedside manner. Better preventive care. In the world of medicine, female physicians have demonstrated superior results with patients in many ways. And that data is not new — a 2016 health report in The Atlantic declared: “Research estimates that if all physicians were female, 32,000 fewer Americans would die every year.”

So, how do those numbers look today? Patients treated by female surgeons are 25 percent less likely to die within a 90-day window, according to a study published last year in JAMA Surgery. Focus on female patients treated by female surgeons, and that stat jumps to 32 percent, says a JAMA study from 2022.

Although only 38 percent of actively licensed doctors in the United States are women (39 percent in California), the numbers are shifting as new graduates enter the workforce. A sector-shifting 60 percent of physicians under age 35 are women.

To celebrate women’s outstanding leadership, expertise, and dedication in healthcare, we partner with the independent research firm Castle Connolly to recognize female physicians in the Coachella Valley.