The Coachella Valley’s 2024 Exceptional Women in Medicine

Better health outcomes. Better bedside manner. Better preventive care. In the world of medicine, female physicians have demonstrated superior results with patients in many ways. And that data is not new — a 2016 health report in The Atlantic declared: “Research estimates that if all physicians were female, 32,000 fewer Americans would die every year.”
So, how do those numbers look today? Patients treated by female surgeons are 25 percent less likely to die within a 90-day window, according to a study published last year in JAMA Surgery. Focus on female patients treated by female surgeons, and that stat jumps to 32 percent, says a JAMA study from 2022.
Although only 38 percent of actively licensed doctors in the United States are women (39 percent in California), the numbers are shifting as new graduates enter the workforce. A sector-shifting 60 percent of physicians under age 35 are women.
To celebrate women’s outstanding leadership, expertise, and dedication in healthcare, we partner with the independent research firm Castle Connolly to recognize female physicians in the Coachella Valley.
Castle Connolly’s “Exceptional Women in Medicine” list spotlights women who are listed among the firm’s Top Doctors database. The national list represents more than 8,300 doctors across 77 specialties. While there are surely many fine physicians who were not nominated for inclusion this year, we are pleased to acknowledge the 18 local doctors who did make the list.
To be included, a candidate must be nominated by a fellow licensed physician in the United States. All doctors are invited to nominate their peers in any medical specialty and in any part of the country online. The firm follows a rigorous screening process to identify the top individuals. Those identified here also appear online.
— The Editors
About the Research Firm
Founded in 1991, Castle Connolly has been the official source for “Top Doctors” features in national and regional magazines like Palm Springs Life for more than 30 years. Its online nomination process is open to all licensed physicians in America. Castle Connolly’s physician-led research team thoroughly vets each doctor’s professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, disciplinary history, and if available, outcomes data. Additionally, a physician’s interpersonal skills such as listening and communicating effectively, demonstrating empathy, and instilling trust and confidence are also considered in the review process. The Exceptional Women in Medicine award not only recognizes physicians who have greatly contributed to healthcare through clinical care, research, community service, education, and leadership, but those who have also improved healthcare outcomes for issues specific to women. The Castle Connolly Doctor Directory is the largest network of peer-nominated physicians in the nation. Physicians do not and cannot pay to be included or selected for the Exceptional Women in Medicine award.
Dermatology
Wendy E. Roberts, M.D.
35280 Bob Hope Drive, Suite 105, Rancho Mirage
760-346-4262
Cosmetic dermatology, geriatric dermatology, dermatopathology, Kybella
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Karen H. Donley, M.D.
Eisenhower Health, Eisenhower Women’s Health
45280 Seeley Drive,
Third Floor, La Quinta
760-610-7220
Gynecology only
Elisa M. Lindley, M.D.
Eisenhower Health
41750 Rancho Las Palmas Drive, Suite D-1, Rancho Mirage
760-837-3999
Gynecology only, menopausal management, weight management, hormone replacement therapy
Toni L. Long, M.D.
Eisenhower Health, Eisenhower Women’s Health
45280 Seeley Drive, Third Floor, La Quinta
760-610-7220
Gynecology only, menopausal management, sexual dysfunction
Infectious Disease
Shubha J. Kerkar, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center, Eisenhower Health, DAP Health
1695 N. Sunrise Way, Palm Springs
760-323-2118
HIV/AIDS, infectious disease, hepatitis B and C, infection control, hospital-acquired infections, antibiotic resistance
Medical Oncology
Amy Law, M.D.
Eisenhower Health, Desert Hematology-Oncology Medical Group
34490 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage
760-568-3613
Head and neck cancer, neuro-oncology, hematology
Ophthalmology
Deepa Abraham, M.D.
Milauskas Eye Institute
72057 Dinah Shore Drive, Building D, Rancho Mirage
760-340-3937
Cataract surgery, dry eye syndrome, glaucoma
Camille M. Harrison, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Regional Medical Center,
Coachella Valley Retina
72301 Country Club Drive, Suite 108, Rancho Mirage
760-895-1993
Retina/vitreous surgery, diabetic eye disease/retinopathy, macular degeneration
Jennifer I. Hui, M.D.
Eisenhower Health,
Desert Regional Medical Center, The Eyelid Institute
41990 Cook St., Building F, Suite 1007, Palm Desert
760-610-2677
Oculoplastic and reconstructive surgery, eyelid surgery/blepharoplasty
Xuan T. Le-Nguyen, M.D.
Desert Eye Associates
37029 Cook St., Suite 105, Palm Desert
760-342-6900
Comprehensive ophthalmology, glaucoma, cataract surgery
Orthopedic Surgery
Julie M. Johnson, M.D.
Eisenhower Health, Desert Orthopedic Center
39700 Bob Hope Drive, Suite 310, Bob Hope Classic Medical Building, Rancho Mirage
760-568-2684
Foot and ankle surgery, achilles tendon rupture
Otolaryngology
B. Maya Kato, M.D.
Aesthetic Art
36867 Cook St., Suite 103, Palm Desert
760-610-5558
Skull base surgery, balance disorders, cochlear implants, facial rejuvenation
Plastic Surgery
Natalie C. Driessen, M.D.
Eisenhower Health, Dermatology & Plastic Surgery Specialists
44311 Monterey Ave., Palm Desert
760-773-6616
Cosmetic and reconstructive breast surgery, gynecomastia, liposuction and body contouring, cosmetic facial surgery
Suzanne M. Quardt, M.D.
Eisenhower Health, Dr. Q Medical Spa
70017 Highway 111, Suite 1, Rancho Mirage
760-537-4579
Cosmetic breast surgery, liposuction and body contouring, cosmetic facial surgery
Radiation Oncology
Judy M. Jackson, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center, Desert Regional Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Suite E218, Palm Springs
760-416-4770
Gynecologic cancers, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, brachytherapy, brain tumors
Vasudha Lingareddy, M.D.
Eisenhower Health, Eisenhower Bighorn Radiation Therapy
39000 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage
760-674-3600
Intensity modulated radiotherapy (IMRT), image guided radiotherapy (IGRT), stereotactic radiosurgery, breast brachytherapy, gynecologic cancers
Surgery
Janet K. Ihde, M.D.
Desert Regional Medical Center, Desert Regional Comprehensive Cancer Center
1180 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Suite E150, Palm Springs
760-416-4915
Breast cancer and surgery, melanoma, thyroid cancer and surgery
Vascular Surgery
Prabhjot K. Grewal, M.D.
Desert Vein and Vascular Institute, Empire Vein Specialists
71780 San Jacinto Drive, Building I, Rancho Mirage
760-568-3461
Varicose veins, vein disorders