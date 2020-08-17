Renovating History

It was something different, something I hadn’t done before. But I had no idea that it was going to require that amount of work and that amount of redesign. It took twice as long as it was supposed to, but that’s like every project, I guess. I think new construction is probably easier because there’s no surprises. You know what you’re getting into. With renovations, you just don’t know until you start ripping walls out and looking under the concrete. There were a lot of surprises with that place.

I actually tracked down the owner of the place and the person I purchased the property from actually got a really good deal on it because they bought it from the woman who had owned it for many, many years.

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE COLE HOTEL

The main suite has a lounge area and wraparound windows above North Palm Canyon Drive.

What were some of the biggest challenges in bringing the hotel version of the property back?

Probably the biggest thing is permitting of course, because it sits on the main thoroughfare (North Palm Canyon Drive). We had to go through the Architectural Advisory Committee. They comment on anything from color of the property to landscaping to the type of windows and doors and whatever else you can see from the street. That was a process. And then parking was also another issue because of the way that we redesigned the hotel and created more of an outdoor space. We eliminated a lot of the parking that was there. It was already substandard anyway. I think it only had originally 14 parking spaces, but we removed many of the parking spaces and expanded that outdoor area and created a larger pool. And then I purchased the three lots to the north of the hotel and did a lot merger and turned that into parking. So now we’ve got more than enough parking for the hotel.

I’m sure you have probably spent time staying in hotels yourself. What ideas did you want to incorporate into The Cole Hotel?

There were lots of things and we spent quite a bit of time studying other hotels because we wanted to take a midcentury hotel and keep that charm yet update it without making it look like it’s been updated. For example, inside the room the espresso machine you use and the Bluetooth radios, and televisions that you can watch whatever you want on. It doesn’t look like it is, the Bluetooth radios actually look vintage. They look like they’re from the late ’50s. So we tried to keep that vintage look and feel, definitely. That was important.