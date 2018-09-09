Life is all about balance. So if you’re in the market for a new house, you should check out the homes being built at The Cove at The Citrus in La Quinta. According to the developer’s website, the community is where you can “find your perfect balance” and homes that are designed around the notion of “thoughtful simplification.”
“In listening to our buyers, we determined that most people learned a lot of valuable lessons going through the last recession,” says Vince Barbato, a principal of Family Development. “The change in their housing needs mimicked the change in their needs for other luxury items such as cars. In the case of cars, most people got rid of their giant, gas-guzzling SUVs and replaced them with smaller cars that were much more efficient and economical. Housing was no different — people learned that they did not need excess square footage that was not being used and cost a lot to maintain.”
Family Development’s concept of “thoughtful simplification” is a by-product of this research. “We understand that our buyers still want great design, luxury features and quality, but not the expensive, excess square footage,” says Barbato.
For the 29 homes under construction at The Cove — which should reach completion during the first quarter of 2019 — Family Development has thought through every square foot to provide homeowners with that simpler way of life. For example, rooms were designed to be the right size and orientation for the way people live today and they all flow comfortably from one to the next.
The Montecito is one of two new home plans at The Cove at The Citrus in La Quinta. “My design inspiration for these homes was based on combining many of the traditional elements of Mediterranean architecture that people still love with the cleaner, simpler lines that make modern architecture so popular today,” says Vince Barbato, a principal of Family Development.
Buyers can choose from two floor plans. The Santa Barbara has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 2,800 square feet and there’s the option of adding a second garage, or a casita/fourth bedroom with a party deck on its roof. The Montecito also has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, but is slightly larger at 2,879 square feet. This floor plan comes with the option for an additional bedroom/craft room/mudroom.
Both models have kitchens with granite countertops, an island with bar-height seating, maple cabinetry, and KitchenAid stainless steel appliances. Some of the master bathroom features include an extra-large shower with 12-inch square tile and clear glass enclosure, dual integrated sinks, and frameless medicine cabinets.
The thoughtful simplification concept was also applied to the homes’ exteriors. “The homesites at The Cove allow enough room for a beautiful pool, spa and outdoor dining area, but not so much that your monthly maintenance bill will be a burden,” notes Barbato. “Each homesite provides privacy and a mini-resort-style yard, yet not excess.”
Barbato describes the homes’ architecture as “Modern Mediterranean.” Since its founding, the architecture of The Citrus community has been traditional Mediterranean so Family Development’s goal was to design homes that would compliment the existing houses while featuring their own distinct style.
“Being very active in the market, we know that modern architecture is far and away the most popular style now, so combining these two very distinctively different styles was a challenge,” says Barbato. “Therefore, my design inspiration for these homes was based on combining many of the traditional elements of Mediterranean architecture that people still love—rolled tile roofs, smooth stucco exteriors, archways, and courtyards—with the cleaner, simpler lines that make modern architecture so popular today.”
The Citrus Club amenities include a lap pool, fully equipped fitness center, the View Bar and the Club’s dining room. Members can also enjoy unlimited golf on the Pete Dye-designed Citrus Course, as well as the Mountain and Dunes Courses.
Home prices start of $711,000.
For more information, contact The Cove at The Citrus, 50883 Cereza, La Quinta, 760-289-6458. If you’d like to learn more about other Family Development communities, visit familydevelopmenthomes.com.
