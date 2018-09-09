Life is all about balance. So if you’re in the market for a new house, you should check out the homes being built at The Cove at The Citrus in La Quinta. According to the developer’s website, the community is where you can “find your perfect balance” and homes that are designed around the notion of “thoughtful simplification.”

“In listening to our buyers, we determined that most people learned a lot of valuable lessons going through the last recession,” says Vince Barbato, a principal of Family Development. “The change in their housing needs mimicked the change in their needs for other luxury items such as cars. In the case of cars, most people got rid of their giant, gas-guzzling SUVs and replaced them with smaller cars that were much more efficient and economical. Housing was no different — people learned that they did not need excess square footage that was not being used and cost a lot to maintain.”