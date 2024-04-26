The Date Shake: The Coachella Valley’s Coolest Concoction

I can still see him. It’s 1978. We’re driving in his convertible to Cabazon. It’s spring. He was having guests over to his house at Canyon Country Club to play cards and drink martinis. That meant he needed some provisions you could only get at Hadley’s back then. Banana chips. Pistachios. Cashews. Good things that go with good things.

“Have you ever had a date shake?” he asked.

“I don’t like dates,” I said.

“Have you ever had one?”

“No.”

“Then how do you know?” I was 7. I had no idea what I liked; I just knew they looked like the pods from Invasion of the Body Snatchers. “You’ll love them.”

Thirty minutes later, we were at Hadley’s — not the Hadley’s of today, which is like going into a well-ventilated, well-stocked, upscale grocery store. Back then, it was little more than a roadside stop, a long, single story, narrow, ramshackle affair that was nevertheless filled with people, always. My grandfather ordered a date shake for me but didn’t let me have it right away. I had to wait until we were in the car … and a little closer to Palm Springs.

“You need to understand,” he told me, “you only rent a date shake. It’s a little prank we play on tourists.”

He handed it to me as we curved along 111 into Palm Springs. I can remember my first sip. It was freezing cold and thick and tasted liked caramel. But more earthy. Like the idea of chocolate, but fruitier. It was sweet, but not too sweet. Like something an adult would drink. An acquired taste, I’d say now, but then I just thought this was what being cool was about. Driving in a convertible into Palm Springs, sipping on a taboo.

I loved it.

“Easy, easy,” my grandfather warned, but he was laughing. “You sip it.” It was too late. “Oh, hell, we all find out somehow.”

And so we do.

The last time I had a date shake was just a few weeks ago. I was driving by Shields, and for the first time in years, I felt pulled into the parking lot. A quick scan of the license plates told me all I had to know: Oregon. Washington. Minnesota. Friendly Manitoba. Inside, it could be any time in the last 10 decades or so, save for the inflation. Folks crowded the fountain counter, guzzling $8 date shakes.

I ordered mine to go, got into my car, put the top down, my sunglasses on, and cruised home slowly, the spring sun already hot, me feeling immediately cool.