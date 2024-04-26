The Date Shake: The Coachella Valley’s Coolest Concoction

The date shake from Shields Date Garden incorporates special date “crystals” that you can purchase in the café marketplace.
PHOTO BY MOLLIE KIMBERLING
“Seasons in Southern California suggest violence,” Joan Didion wrote. She wasn’t wrong. There’s fire season. There’s flood season. There’s arson season. Even awards season seems harsh. Each is enough to make you want to flee to Palm Springs for respite, as our seasons — high, shoulder, and low — don’t suggest violence as much as some unusual sense of shifting depth. This is a trick of our persistent sun. We’re always looking for our best light, while always grasping for something to make us cool.
Enter the date shake.
If you’ve lived in the desert long enough, you know the history better than you know your cousins. Invented in the 1930s by local date farmers. Popularized by Shields Date Garden in Indio and Hadley’s in Cabazon. It’s an idea as old as time. Take one thing that tastes good and add it to another thing that tastes good. See what happens. And so it is that the original sin of the date shake happened. Nearly a hundred years later, what was once a “Prohibition drink” is still primarily the provenance of this little stretch of desert.
The making of the date shake from Shields Date Garden, opened in 1924 in Indio.
Sure, you can get dates at any Whole Foods Market these days. It’s a fruit that travels very well. But you can only really get a date shake in the desert. Oh, you can make one at home. Surely your uncle in St. Paul can take his medjools from the freezer and try to whip one up, but it won’t be the same. You want a date shake? You better be in the 760 or the outskirts of the 951.
A date shake is a treat to be savored, not guzzled. It’s for slowly sipping as you sit poolside. It’s for languorous walks in the golden hour, window shopping, or among the creosote. It’s for the long drive between Palm Springs and wherever home is, when you’re trying to make vacation last a few more hours. But the truth is, as my grandfather was prone to saying, if you’re not careful, if you indulge too quickly, you can really only rent a date shake.
I can still see him. It’s 1978. We’re driving in his convertible to Cabazon. It’s spring. He was having guests over to his house at Canyon Country Club to play cards and drink martinis. That meant he needed some provisions you could only get at Hadley’s back then. Banana chips. Pistachios. Cashews. Good things that go with good things.
“Have you ever had a date shake?” he asked.
“I don’t like dates,” I said.
“Have you ever had one?”
“No.”
“Then how do you know?” I was 7. I had no idea what I liked; I just knew they looked like the pods from Invasion of the Body Snatchers. “You’ll love them.”
Thirty minutes later, we were at Hadley’s — not the Hadley’s of today, which is like going into a well-ventilated, well-stocked, upscale grocery store. Back then, it was little more than a roadside stop, a long, single story, narrow, ramshackle affair that was nevertheless filled with people, always. My grandfather ordered a date shake for me but didn’t let me have it right away. I had to wait until we were in the car … and a little closer to Palm Springs.
“You need to understand,” he told me, “you only rent a date shake. It’s a little prank we play on tourists.”
He handed it to me as we curved along 111 into Palm Springs. I can remember my first sip. It was freezing cold and thick and tasted liked caramel. But more earthy. Like the idea of chocolate, but fruitier. It was sweet, but not too sweet. Like something an adult would drink. An acquired taste, I’d say now, but then I just thought this was what being cool was about. Driving in a convertible into Palm Springs, sipping on a taboo.
I loved it.
“Easy, easy,” my grandfather warned, but he was laughing. “You sip it.” It was too late. “Oh, hell, we all find out somehow.”
And so we do.
The last time I had a date shake was just a few weeks ago. I was driving by Shields, and for the first time in years, I felt pulled into the parking lot. A quick scan of the license plates told me all I had to know: Oregon. Washington. Minnesota. Friendly Manitoba. Inside, it could be any time in the last 10 decades or so, save for the inflation. Folks crowded the fountain counter, guzzling $8 date shakes.
I ordered mine to go, got into my car, put the top down, my sunglasses on, and cruised home slowly, the spring sun already hot, me feeling immediately cool.