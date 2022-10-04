Flavors of the Day

No, French macaron-making isn’t easy — and that’s what attracted Indio native Bianca Puentes to the craft. “I wanted to challenge myself,” she says. “Instead of learning easy things, I wanted to go all in. I figured I’d learn the hardest pastry and then work my way from there. This way, if I learned something else, it wouldn’t be as bad as learning how to make macarons.”

Puentes was intrigued by the pretty pastries on social media and began teaching herself to make them six years ago via YouTube videos.

“It’s not a lot of ingredients, but it is really hard,” Puentes says, noting that she bought a separate oven thermometer and keeps a sharp eye on her home thermostat to make sure the temperature is exactly right for each batch. “In the beginning, I couldn’t bake if it was cloudy or rainy; my macarons would never come out. But now I have a recipe that works no matter the type of weather.”

In 2019, after she began posting her cookies on Instagram and sharing her goods with friends and family, Puentes entered a date-flavored macaron into the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival and won the judge’s choice ribbon.