Palm Springs is about to be brimming with 20,000 women and some of the hottest emerging female entertainers. The 28th iteration of The Dinah — the world’s largest girl party — takes over town at the end of this month, March 28 – April 1.

“It’s a five-day break from these crazy lives we’re collectively living right now,” says Mariah Hanson, founder and producer of The Dinah. “I want to invite women to focus on what’s positive, to create a better now and a better future. We create the environment that we live in collectively, and it’s really important for people to recognize that we need to stand for our inclusiveness, for positivity.”

Presented by ClubSkirts, the lesbian gathering turned music festival launched in 1991 at the Palm Springs Art Museum. It was a festive meet-and-mingle weekend for gay women surrounding the Colgate Dinah Shore golf tournament (now the ANA Inspiration).