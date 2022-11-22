An Ear for Music

You all bring different things to the plate musically and to be able to mesh it and yet still each hold onto the things you do well, it seems like you were about to do both.

Pat: And I think everybody’s had a chance to shine and have that opportunity to feel good about what we’ve done and really, it’s obvious who are great songwriters who connect with the audience. And certainly when we do a project, we, speaking for myself, I'm always looking at Tommy or if Mike’s doing something. I’m looking to those guys because I know they’re good writers and they’re always going to have something good. So for me, I look to them always. But bythe same token, I'm always trying to write something myself and hoping that I can present it and have some fun with it. That's what it’s all about, it’s really about having fun with the music.

Michael: Another good point too is the band always had an eclectic songbook. The band, from the very beginning, long before myself or any of the other guys Pat mentioned came along, The Doobie Brothers were known for taking you on a musical stylistic journey on each of the records. There was everything from a classical rock approach to some songs or country stuff, or instrumentals. It’s always been, to me, a band that’s been fun to play with for that reason. All the songs seem so diverse and different and it makes it the whole show for me much more interesting and I think for the audience, too.

Tom: I would jump in here and say that even back in the beginning, we would come in with an idea and it was never pretty much fleshed out all the way by any means. And in essence, the band would come up with a lot of the meat that needed to be put on the bones of the song. You might have the chord changes and you might have an idea rhythmically, but as far as the bass, drums, Pat would come up with a finger picking part or whatever, it's a group effort a lot, especially in the early part. And most of us wrote alone. We didn't write with somebody else most of the time. So you really didn't have anything to bounce it off of until you took it down, I have to say the basement, because that's what we were working in those days and see what everybody thought. And Teddy, of course, put the shine, if you will, on everything and came up with a lot of great ideas. But it was a group effort of writing and so that's why we had that diversity.