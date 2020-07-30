The Door is Open

The coronavirus pandemic has made shopping more calculated. Browsing may not be as high of a priority. Buying the item or items is. And yet we still want the store experience that you can’t find online.

More than 70 percent of business is done inside Saks Fifth Avenue stores, says Dennis Flaig, general manager at the Saks location at the Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert. An anchor to a unique collection of luxury stores in one outdoor garden setting, Saks has deep desert roots reaching back to the 1950s when the store was located in Palm Springs.

“I’ve worked in other retail locations and bigger cities,” says Flaig, “and the store kind of doesn’t necessarily get lost, but it tends to just kind of blend in with everything and it’s just another department store. But the great thing about Saks Fifth Avenue here is that we’re a part of this community. We are so involved in charities and lots of local organizations, and it feels more like a family here in the community rather than just a retail store.”