Ode To Palm Springs

Palm tree-lined streets. Midcentury modern homes. Attractive fellas in slick slacks. Four voices that recall sexy crooners from the 1950s and ’60s?

Oh my, Palm Springs: If there ever was a time to embrace The Dreamboats, it’s now.

The popular high-energy, Canadian quartet — think Chuck Berry meets The Wonders — just released a music video dubbed Water Under The Bridge, which was filmed in and around Greater Palm Springs. The video features the four men — a frequent musical act for Modernism Week’s lavish opening night soiree — clad in mod attire as they cruise around town in vintage cars, lounge poolside, and stand around looking, well, dreamy, as they sing a ’50s-esque ditty with a sultry downbeat.

“We called in all these favors for this video and it was really like the community of Palm Springs coming together to help us make it,” says The Dreamboats drummer/vocalist Johnny G. Wiz.