Ode To Palm Springs

Palm tree-lined streets. Midcentury modern homes. Attractive fellas in slick slacks. Four voices that recall sexy crooners from the 1950s and ’60s?
Oh my, Palm Springs: If there ever was a time to embrace The Dreamboats, it’s now.
The popular high-energy, Canadian quartet — think Chuck Berry meets The Wonders — just released a music video dubbed Water Under The Bridge, which was filmed in and around Greater Palm Springs. The video features the four men — a frequent musical act for Modernism Week’s lavish opening night soiree — clad in mod attire as they cruise around town in vintage cars, lounge poolside, and stand around looking, well, dreamy, as they sing a ’50s-esque ditty with a sultry downbeat.
“We called in all these favors for this video and it was really like the community of Palm Springs coming together to help us make it,” says The Dreamboats drummer/vocalist Johnny G. Wiz.
Along with Sir Ritchie Hummins (lead vocals, guitar), Bryan Lewis (lead vocals, bass guitar), and Matt Best (lead guitar, vocals), the typically high-energy group from Mississauga, Canada, has been known for their antics on stage and devotion to putting a modern spin on the rock of yore.
While the new video is more rooted in love song than fits of rock ’n’ roll revelry, the look and style of it wanders back to an era Palm Springs will never tire of.
“Like the video, Palm Springs is somewhat of time capsule of an era,” Lewis notes. “We love the music and the culture from the ’40s,’50s, and ’60s, and I love how Palm Springs is very forward-thinking. That resonates with us, because we’re taking music from a specific time and brining it forward to the present.
“We toured some of the houses in the famous cul-de-sac that we shot in, and it’s right out of the ’50s,” he adds. “It’s remarkable how well it has kept up and also that the people living there are living in this modern time capsule.”
The Dreamboats are (from left to right) Sir Ritchie Hummins, Johnny G. Wiz, Matt Best, and Bryan Lewis.
Shot in and around town by videographer/editor Eric Soto (sotovideos.com), the most attention-grabbing scenes were filmed in the secluded yet lavish circle in Canyon View Estates, also known as “The Cul-de-Sac.” It’s midcentury modern eye candy at its finest, a 1963-esque haven with stunning William Krisel homes that have become a major Modernism Week attraction.
For the video shoot, Lewis says The Dreamboats were fortunate because they had come to Palm Springs for Modernism Week and other gigs. Locals seemed to dig their creative vibe after their first Modernism Week outing in 2017. They’ve been welcomed with open arms ever since.
“This time around, one of our fans, who’s name is Lise and who lives in The Cul-De-Sac, mentioned that we should do a photo shoot there,” Lewis goes on, “but the next time we came to town we were set to do a video, so everybody was more than willing to populate the street with vintage cars for the shoot.”
Actually, it was a curated collection of vintage cars that filled the scenes. Local Tom Dolle, who organizes events for The Cul-de-Sac, coordinated all of that. The main car that the fellas drove was a copper 1964 Mustang convertible, owned by Scott King and Sandy Edelstein. A fabulous red 1966 Dodge Charger and a striking blue 1965 Pontiac Bonneville Fastback were the other cars used in The Cul-De-Sac scenes.
“Scott actually drove our van with our videographer to help get the shot of us driving his car,” Lewis says.
The video, which took nearly four days to complete, was shot earlier this year.
Of course, clothes matter — hello, this is Palm Springs we’re talking about. Look for a terrific representation of slick, modern attire — from white slacks and snug swimsuits to red blazers and pressed shirts — which came from a variety of local venues, but the main shirts worn with white pants were purchased at Bobby G’s.
“You can be exactly who you want to be in Palm Springs. Everyone is a character in a way. You feel safe and you can be as creative as you want.”
— Sir Ritchie Hummins
“We tried to capture the vibe of Palm Springs,” says Wiz.
As for what the guys love most about the area, Hummins is candid. “You can be exactly who you want to be in Palm Springs. Everyone is a character in a way. You feel safe and you can be as creative as you want. People are going to be accepting of what you creatively bring to the table.”
“I love how kind and welcoming people are,” Best adds.
“I love that fact the swimming pool is the focal point of the lifestyle,” Wiz goes on. “In Canada, everyone gathers around the campfire, but in Palm Springs, because it’s warm all the time, the swimming pool is the meeting ground. Like, at ARRIVE Palm Springs, people can just kind of show up and get their dip on. It’s cool that the pool and the hot tub bring people together.”
Well that, and music.
Keep track of upcoming local gigs featuring The Dreamboats at dreamboatsband.com.