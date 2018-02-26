The music of the Coachella Valley is as accessible as the lawn in front of Saks Fifth Avenue at The Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert.

With tickets at just $15, the Gardens’ 20th annual concert series is easy on the pocket, as well as the ears, and each concert benefits local charities. “It’s a great cause,” says marketing and office coordinator Deja Kreutzberg, “and a great value. Good wine, light bites, plus music — and all of it local.”

All music talent for the series hails from the valley, and many have deeply planted roots in the desert. The lineup this year will bring the soul, jazz, blues, and of course, the funk. But this is typically a sit-down event; dancing is not likely to break out unless someone is particularly moved — and that just may happen with these artists, whose melodious methods may make a body mambo ’neath the stars.