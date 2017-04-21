Souvenirs, novelties, collectibles, keepsakes. When we vacation, many of us search for a reminder of our trip to take home. Something unique. Something that makes us smile. Something that could be given as a delightful, one-of-a-kind gift to a friend back home.
After scoping El Paseo and Palm Canyon Drive, you may want to peek inside the gift shops at these resorts. Each carries its own branded merchandise as well as unusual items you may not find anywhere else.
JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa
Among the resort’s 11 eclectic shops, the Lobby Shop has flamingo bags and shirts in tribute to its resident birds. There’s the Eaglerider shop for all your motorcycle needs. The Sunnyland shop offers chocolate and fudge. The Coco Rose shop sells beaded necklaces, tops, and swimsuits. The Spa Gift Shop features the luxury Athena jewelry line, and organic product lines such as Kerstin Florian, Eminence, and Dr. Gross. Home care products by Kerstin Florian are available and prescribed by the therapist following a treatment, based on skincare needs.
74855 Country Club Drive, Palm Desert. 760-341-2211; marriott.com/hotels/travel/ctdca-jw-marriott-desert-springs-resort-and-spa
Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa
The Las Palmas Boutique offers Sugarfina candy collections, including champagne bears imported from Germany, pineapples from France, and German roses. An Old Soul Jewelry line is also new to the boutique. Made in Los Angeles by a team of women, the turquoise-blue and satiny ivory and earth-tone stones evoke the multicolored desert landscape.
41000 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage. 760-568-2727; omnihotels.com/hotels/palm-springs-rancho-las-palmas
PHOTO COURTESY OF OMNI RANCHO LAS PALMAS
The Boutique at Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa offers beautiful desert fashion, delightful mermaid dolls, and even gifts for dogs.
The Westin Mission Hills
Golf Resort & Spa
The Spa Shop is all about supporting charity. Proceeds from sales of resort wear line Binka as well as Farmhouse Fresh skin care benefit abused and homeless animals. With every pair of stylish Toms sunglasses that you buy, the sunglass company donates proceeds to help give sight to a person in need. And for products that don’t have a “give back” component spearheaded by the brand, the Spa Shop pairs them up with a charity. Little Sparkles Kind to Skin jewelry donates a percentage of proceeds to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
71333 Dinah Shore Drive, Rancho Mirage. 760-328-5955; westinmissionhills.com
PHOTO COURTESY OF WESTIN MISSION HILLS GOLF RESORT & SPA
The Spa Shop at the Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa features Little Sparkles jewelry where every purchase helps the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage
The Spa Shop stocks gorgeous, upscale sun hats, wraps, shirts, dresses, and swimsuits as well as sumptuous candles. Among the locally made products is designer Amy Anderson’s jewelry (you’ll want to see the necklace that has a pendant made from a piece of kale dipped in 24-karat gold). Look for natural skin care products developed by ESPA, which has more than 300 spas in 55 countries.
68900 Frank Sinatra Drive, Rancho Mirage. 760-321-8282; ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/california/rancho-mirage
PHOTO COURTESY OF THE RITZ-CARLTON, RANCHO MIRAGE
The Spa Shop at The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage offers a brilliant selection of sun hats and darling “Eat. Hike. Sleep. Repeat.” canvas bags.
La Quinta Resort & Spa
The Shops on the Plaza are home to several different gift stores and fashion designers — including Ralph Lauren, Tommy Bahama, Trina Turk, Splendid/Ella Moss, and Kendra Scott. But if you want custom, Lilly Pulitzer created a specialty Murfee scarf printed with images of the resort’s casitas, its tile logo, the front drive, the golf and tennis features, and the talavera staircases (plus signature Pulitzer taglines like “It’s a wonderful life” and “Lilly loves California”). Also make sure to visit Lollipops, a children’s candy and toy emporium where you can find colorful scorpion pops and grow-your-own cactus craft kits.
49499 Eisenhower Drive, La Quinta. 760-564-4111; laquintaresort.com
PHOTO COURTESY OF LA QUINTA RESORT
The Lilly Pulitzer La Quinta Resort scarf can only be bought at Citrus in the resort shopping area.
PHOTO COURTESY OF HARD ROCK HOTEL PALM SPRINGS
The Rock Shop at Hard Rock Hotel Palm Springs features logo clothing and a signature series T-shirt featuring Pitbull.
Hard Rock Hotel Palm Springs
Shop the rock-themed assortment of tees, hoodies, jackets, shot glasses, hats, jewelry, watches, bags, and accessories. The Hard Rock Hotel chain’s annual limited-edition signature series T-shirt is also available in the hotel store. This year’s tee features a portrait of Mr. Worldwide, Pitbull. Each purchase benefits the SLAM Foundation, which develops educational programs for college-bound and career-oriented students.
150 S. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. 760-325-9676; hrhpalmsprings.com
Follow Karen Graninger on Twitter: @gloriousallianc