Souvenirs, novelties, collectibles, keepsakes. When we vacation, many of us search for a reminder of our trip to take home. Something unique. Something that makes us smile. Something that could be given as a delightful, one-of-a-kind gift to a friend back home.

After scoping El Paseo and Palm Canyon Drive, you may want to peek inside the gift shops at these resorts. Each carries its own branded merchandise as well as unusual items you may not find anywhere else.

JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa

Among the resort’s 11 eclectic shops, the Lobby Shop has flamingo bags and shirts in tribute to its resident birds. There’s the Eaglerider shop for all your motorcycle needs. The Sunnyland shop offers chocolate and fudge. The Coco Rose shop sells beaded necklaces, tops, and swimsuits. The Spa Gift Shop features the luxury Athena jewelry line, and organic product lines such as Kerstin Florian, Eminence, and Dr. Gross. Home care products by Kerstin Florian are available and prescribed by the therapist following a treatment, based on skincare needs.

74855 Country Club Drive, Palm Desert. 760-341-2211; marriott.com/hotels/travel/ctdca-jw-marriott-desert-springs-resort-and-spa