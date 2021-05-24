His ‘Golden’ Moment

I have to say I will always be a Sophia fan. Right from the beginning, Estelle Getty took me and my writing partner under her wings, and we became fast friends, and remained friends after we were not writing on the show.

I think she appreciated as well that I'm gay, and that I was a theater person. Her first love was always the theater. She never expected to be a sitcom star. She thought she would be doing little off-Broadway shows the rest of her life. She was a mom with two sons, and she would make them dinner, and then tell them, "Excuse me, I'm going to do an off-Broadway play, take the subway into Manhattan."

I've talked to her sons, and they would go to these plays, and they'd say, "Oh, my God, there's my mother in a bra on stage." She was such a lovely warm person. She was just a good listener and had a lot of good advice.

Which episode was your favorite?

Well of course I'm going to say my favorite episodes were the ones that I wrote. My favorite episode is probably the one that we wrote called “Blanche and a Younger Man”, or “Rose's Mother”. It has a nice combination of real heart, and also super funny comedy. There were just some really nice themes that we were allowed to touch. Things about mothers and daughters in that show. I really appreciated that about the series I wrote for. Like in the show Roseanne. We were able to write about real subjects in a real way, but we were able to be very funny and comedic.

What were the challenges during that first season? Can you give an example?

The challenges for us as writers on The Golden Girls was pretty much everything. We were very young. We were staff writers and knew the pressure. As soon as the show became a big hit, everybody wanted it to be the best of the best and it couldn't be just a joke, it had to be the best joke.

It was also very difficult being in the closet on the show, which people find that hard to believe. But back then our agents told us we couldn't really be honest about who we are. It was hard to work from 9in the morning till 2 at night. We were together the whole day and we had meals together. We had private conversations and shared stories, but I couldn't really share anything personal about myself.

You’re writing From Golden to Gilmore. When will that book come out? Did you discover something during your research that surprised you?

It will come out as soon as I stop talking to you and finish writing it - I'm joking. All my friends and my mother are bugging me, "Finish it. We want to read it." But seriously, I hope at the beginning of next year it will come out.

The writing process is going fast, but it's very emotional to go back into your own life. It's also the hardest thing I've ever done, because it's not dialog. I have to write paragraphs about my past. Fortunatelly, I kept journals from college, so I'm pulling a lot of things from them. Those are very funny and sometimes embarrassing. The way I described my feelings back then. I wrote a lot during the Roseanne time. I think during The Golden Girls times I was so overwhelmed, and everything was such a new experience. I think what I learned was resilience. In any career you have peaks and valleys. Those valleys can be very depressing and scary. Being able to bounce back and climb the next peak over a long career can be hard. It was important to find different ways to reinvent myself.