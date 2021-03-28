Reviving a Storied Desert Tradition

“We just decided that the time is right to bring back an event that’s a proud part of Terra Lago’s history,” says Brian Hulbert, the Terra Lago’s head pro and tournament coordinator.

Memorable photographs lining Terra Lago’s clubhouse walls along with a trophy cabinet capture historic moments of the Skins game. Held Thanksgiving weekend, after the official PGA Tour season ended, the unique format pitted four top players teeing off at a hole with a designated purse for the winner. Low scorer would win the hole, but if two or more golfers tied for low score, the money would carry over to the next hole. Fred Couples became known as “Mr. Skins” after winning nearly $4.5 million in 11 appearances.

Two of the most memorable Skins moments happened in the Coachella Valley. In 1987, Trevino famously aced “Alcatraz,” the intimidating 17th hole, with its island green, on PGA West’s Stadium Course. In 2001 Greg “The Shark” Norman’s scored a $1 million dollar victory over Tiger, Colin Montgomerie, and Jesper Parnevik, sending the trio home empty-handed: he claimed $800,000 on the 17th hole and an additional $200,000 on the second extra hole.

While the dollar signs are smaller than those days, amateurs will still play for $10,000 in purse money broken down into two unisex flights: a pro gross (for players with verified GHIN – golf handicap and information network - of 5 and better ), and Championship Net (players will be given strokes based on a percentage of their verified GHIN).

“If you don’t have GHIN,” Hulbert says, “you can still participate, but only in the Pro Gross flight.”