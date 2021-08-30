Never Forget

To commemorate the 20th Anniversary of 9-11, Palm Canyon Theatre will present The Guys, a play by Anne Nelson about the aftereffects of the collapse of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. The show will run Sept. 11-12 at the Palm Springs theatre.

PCT’s production of The Guys will star Judith Chapman, who will reprise the role of Joan, an editor, and Michael Pacas, who will portray Nick, a New York Fire Department captain. After losing eight of his men in the collapse of the World Trade Center, Nick enlists help from Joan to prepare their eulogies. Hearing details of each of their lives, Joan helps Nick compile the difficult, heartfelt speeches that honor “ordinary, great guys in an extraordinary situation,” while he navigates his own emotional response.