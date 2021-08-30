Never Forget

To commemorate the 20th Anniversary of 9-11, Palm Canyon Theatre will present The Guys, a play by Anne Nelson about the aftereffects of the collapse of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. The show will run Sept. 11-12 at the Palm Springs theatre.
PCT’s production of The Guys will star Judith Chapman, who will reprise the role of Joan, an editor, and Michael Pacas, who will portray Nick, a New York Fire Department captain. After losing eight of his men in the collapse of the World Trade Center, Nick enlists help from Joan to prepare their eulogies. Hearing details of each of their lives, Joan helps Nick compile the difficult, heartfelt speeches that honor “ordinary, great guys in an extraordinary situation,” while he navigates his own emotional response.
Judith Chapman plays the scheming mother, Gloria Radwell, on The Young and the Restless.
To honor all who responded to the call and those who perished on that tragic day, The Guys will run September 11 and 12. Show times are 8 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. General admission tickets are $36; seniors are $32; student are $15. All active police, firefighters, and military personnel can call the box office for complimentary admission, based on space available.
Due to the recent increase of the Covid-19 Delta Variant, proof of vaccination or a negative test result (within 72 hours) is required for admittance into the theatre. Face masks are required indoors, per the City of Palm Springs ordinance.
For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or other information, call the PCT Box Office at 760-323-5123 or order online. Box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
