Ready, Set, Eat!

You’ve gotta hand it to desert chefs. They’re creating fast and delicious  dishes — no forks required.

Jenna Miller Current Guide, Restaurants

The juicy smash burger from The Heyday.
Burger

The Heyday
Palm Springs

Grab napkins before sinking your teeth into a juicy smash burger from this long-running pop-up that marries Harris Ranch beef, cheese, caramelized onions, shredded lettuce, and a signature sauce on a potato bun. theheydaypalmsprings.com

Empanada

Nora’s Empanada Factory
Palm Springs, La Quinta, Indian Wells

Available at the Coachella Valley Certified Famers’ Markets, these empanadas bring a taste of Argentina to the desert. The petite doughy pockets pack blends of cheeses and meats. Try Nora’s fresh chimichurri for maximum flavor. norasempanada.com

NorasEmpanadasFactoryPalmSprings

Nora’s Empanada Factory

Pizza

The Slice
Rancho Mirage

You can feel like you’re in the heart of the Big Apple when you head to this New York–style pizzeria, which offers weekday lunch specials that pair slices with a salad and fountain drink. Craving decadence? Try a stuffed slice. theslicepizza.com

thesliceranchomirage

The Slice

Crepe

Gabino’s Creperie
Palm Springs

From ranch to pesto, chef Marcel Ramirez keeps the flavor profiles of his handheld savory crepes super simple. (If you’re looking for dessert, you won’t usually find anything sweet on his streamlined menu.) Each crepe is made to order, resulting in the perfect amount of crispiness. gabinos-creperie.com

Gabino’sCreperiePalmSprings

Gabino’s Creperie

BiscuitandCounterPalmSprings

Biscuit & Counter

Biscuit

Biscuit & Counter
Palm Springs

This pop-up at The Cole Hotel in the Uptown Design District takes breakfast to the next level with fluffy biscuit sandwiches stuffed with stand-out ingredients like house-made chicken sausage,    crispy tater tots, pimento cheese,  and white mushroom gravy.
biscuitandcounter.com

Taco El

Pecado Crafted  Mexican Food Coachella

Whether you’re a vegetarian or a meat lover, prefer flour or corn tortillas, you’ll find plenty of fresh options at this chill Mexican eatery. For the healthiest choice, opt for one of the taco fillings — carne asada, chicken, peppers, or squash — wrapped in lettuce.
elpecadocraftedfood.com

elpecadomexicanfoodcoachella

PHOTOGRAPH BY OLGA REYES
El Pecado

