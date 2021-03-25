Ready, Set, Eat!

The juicy smash burger from The Heyday.
The Heyday
Palm Springs
Grab napkins before sinking your teeth into a juicy smash burger from this long-running pop-up that marries Harris Ranch beef, cheese, caramelized onions, shredded lettuce, and a signature sauce on a potato bun. theheydaypalmsprings.com
Nora’s Empanada Factory
Palm Springs, La Quinta, Indian Wells
Available at the Coachella Valley Certified Famers’ Markets, these empanadas bring a taste of Argentina to the desert. The petite doughy pockets pack blends of cheeses and meats. Try Nora’s fresh chimichurri for maximum flavor. norasempanada.com
The Slice
Rancho Mirage
You can feel like you’re in the heart of the Big Apple when you head to this New York–style pizzeria, which offers weekday lunch specials that pair slices with a salad and fountain drink. Craving decadence? Try a stuffed slice. theslicepizza.com
Gabino’s Creperie
Palm Springs
From ranch to pesto, chef Marcel Ramirez keeps the flavor profiles of his handheld savory crepes super simple. (If you’re looking for dessert, you won’t usually find anything sweet on his streamlined menu.) Each crepe is made to order, resulting in the perfect amount of crispiness. gabinos-creperie.com
Biscuit & Counter
Palm Springs
This pop-up at The Cole Hotel in the Uptown Design District takes breakfast to the next level with fluffy biscuit sandwiches stuffed with stand-out ingredients like house-made chicken sausage, crispy tater tots, pimento cheese,
and white mushroom gravy.
biscuitandcounter.com
Pecado Crafted Mexican Food Coachella
Whether you’re a vegetarian or a meat lover, prefer flour or corn tortillas, you’ll find plenty of fresh options at this chill Mexican eatery. For the healthiest choice, opt for one of the taco fillings — carne asada, chicken, peppers, or squash — wrapped in lettuce.
elpecadocraftedfood.com
El Pecado