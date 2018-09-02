The welcoming stone and stucco facade of this custom, contemporary estate at The Hideaway in La Quinta conjures the feeling of a magical Mediterranean getaway. So it’s no surprise that after entering the front gate you’ll find yourself in a charming courtyard that leads to a floating front door framed by a water feature.

The beautiful formal entry spills into a large, open floor plan that showcases the large format Indonesian limestone flooring that flows throughout the home. A great room with a fireplace, media wall, sitting area, custom indoor/outdoor bar, formal dining room, and gourmet kitchen are just some of the highlights of this 4,800-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4.5 bathroom house.