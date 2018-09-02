The welcoming stone and stucco facade of this custom, contemporary estate at The Hideaway in La Quinta conjures the feeling of a magical Mediterranean getaway. So it’s no surprise that after entering the front gate you’ll find yourself in a charming courtyard that leads to a floating front door framed by a water feature.
The beautiful formal entry spills into a large, open floor plan that showcases the large format Indonesian limestone flooring that flows throughout the home. A great room with a fireplace, media wall, sitting area, custom indoor/outdoor bar, formal dining room, and gourmet kitchen are just some of the highlights of this 4,800-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4.5 bathroom house.
The well-equipped kitchen includes a pop-up island television, a butler’s pantry, stainless steel Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, and two beautiful quartzite countertops—Tasjmahal on the perimeter counters, and Fusion on a center island that seats four people.
Pocket doors open to a covered dining and lounging loggia with a fireplace, media, wet bar, and grill. Other unique features include tall ceilings with wood beams, Sea Bed stone on the living room and kitchen walls, walnut cabinetry, and a casita with a custom-made bed and headboard, kitchenette with refrigerator and sink, walk-in closet, and slab shower.
Entering the front gate, you’ll find yourself in a charming courtyard that leads to a floating front door framed by a water feature.
The luxurious master has an en-suite with walnut cabinetry, marble countertops with a five-inch-drop mitered edge, marble accent wall and slab shower, and an outdoor shower.
The nearly half-acre lot includes a custom pool with waterfalls and a raised spa, a fire pit, outdoor seating area, a raised vegetable garden planter, and amazing lake and double-fairway views overlooking the 13th hole of the Pete Dye-designed golf course.
The pool looks out onto the golf course.
The Hideaway clubhouse features amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, spa and salon, a wine cellar, pro shop, and dining room with panoramic views of the Santa Rosa Mountains.
Listing price: $3,050,000, offered furnished per inventory
53408 Via Pisa, La Quinta
Valery Neuman
HK Lane
78100 Main St., Suite 108
La Quinta
760-861-1176
valeryneuman@yahoo.com
The home has 4,800 square feet with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.
The luxurious master has an en-suite with walnut cabinetry, marble countertops with a five-inch-drop mitered edge, marble accent wall and slab shower, and an outdoor shower.