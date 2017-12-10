PSL: CVRep’s footprint in The Atrium has grown over the years.

RC: In the third year here I rented additional space. I needed a bathroom for the actors — that was an Equity requirement — and we needed office space. An angel came to us, Doug Bell. He heard or read about what we were doing, and he came in and said he’d come in on the weekend with his workers [from Bell Construction], and he built this theater. For nothing. He built the box office, stage, risers, and the sound booth. He got the permits and did everything. Our set designer Jimmy Cuomo [Emmy Award winner for Pee Wee’s Playhouse] built the temporary walls, offices, and the producer’s room. Eventually, I rented more space for the conservancy. We’re an educational institution, too.

PSL: What distinguishes CVRep’s theatrical programming for its adult audiences?

RC: Last year we produced Disgraced, which was about Muslim-American relations. I try to challenge our community with topics not necessarily in their comfort zone. This season [Edward Albee ’s] The Goat, or Who is Sylvia? [March 7–April 1, 2018] is going to challenge boundaries of what people think is acceptable and taboo in their world.

It’s the artistic director’s job to have the pulse not only of their community, but also of the national movement. I go to New York every year in June and see everything in 10 days. I have to know the most current American theater. I also like The [Old] Globe in San Diego, La Jolla Playhouse, and the Diversionary Theatre, the LGBT playhouse in San Diego. Entertainment is mainly what a theater does, but my mission is to educate.

PSL: What kind of impacts do you see when children experience live theater?

RC: [CVRep board chairman] Gary Hall helped me understand that youth is the best way to start. Most of the kids have never seen a live performance. The first production was at Indio Performing Arts Center. It was a play called Our Dad is in Atlantis, and it was about immigration. It was about two Mexican boys trying to cross the border into the United States. It ended with them at the border in the desert. We always have questions and answers after the performance, and some of the kids spoke right up. They had their own stories. They related to the characters, scared as the coyotes howled in the night. We had social workers there. The students’ response inspired me. I saw there’s a need in the community for this. We could generate conversation and awareness of an issue and give kids a chance to talk about their own experiences.