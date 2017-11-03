Those nuances are savored. Evenings are for eating dinner outdoors, sometimes inviting friends to join them. Shields likes spending time tending to his grove of 12 edible fruit trees. Pelkey’s favorite spot is the hammock on the patio.

“We thought maybe we would justify having all this land by renting it out for events or photo shoots and now we’re ready to pursue that,” Pelkey says of the resort-style lawn and its see-it-to-believe-it views. “There’s a bocce ball court, ping-pong, croquet, and badminton. For Memorial Day, we had all four of those activities going plus the pool. During the summer, we love to have people over, just because it’s a great place to have a pool party and a barbecue.”

It always makes for a happy ending when a home well suited to entertaining falls into the hands of those who entertain. The couple threw a combo housewarming–50th birthday party for Pelkey shortly after moving in and they have hosted the Movie Colony Neighborhood Association with the mayor, police chief, and 100 guests.

During one memorable New Year’s party, they simply slid closed the door between the bedroom and den, then coaxed a wood fire in the fireplace. “It rained and poured and was chilly but it didn’t really matter,” Shields recalls. “There was a potluck lineup of food in the kitchen. We had our heaters on the patio and nobody got wet and nobody was cold.”

While Shields’ talents and career interests span architecture, landscape, urban design, and intensely themed environments, Pelkey is a VP of sales and marketing. His methodical nature and way with numbers came in handy for the renovation budget and project management; his love for playing sports growing up led to the lawn games.

An “Imagineer” is an insider term for Disney’s researchers and developers behind the creation, design, and construction of theme parks and attractions worldwide. Throughout Shields’ career, Disney was his longest-running position.

“Certainly with this house we’re not copying anything. There’s nothing here that we’ve seen before, and that’s exactly what we did at Disney,” Shields says. “It was like, ‘Here’s an idea. Now how do you develop that and make it a complete environment to the point where people want to pay to come in and spend 12 hours there?’ Every detail that goes along with it has been thought about — every little thing. You might not notice it the first time you’re there, but the third, fourth, and fifth times, you’ll start to say, ‘Oh, I never saw that before. Oh, this goes perfectly; now I get that part.’ Everything just works together. I don’t know if we’ve done that here, but that’s the mindset that went into putting this house together.”