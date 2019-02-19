“A votre santé” and “cheers” were the toasts shared throughout the evening as the Joslyn Center celebrated their annual Wine and All That Jazz! evening at Acqua California Bistro at The River in Rancho Mirage.

A champagne reception preceded a jazz performance by Chris Lomeli that was followed by a welcome from The Joslyn Center team. An elegant five-course dinner with exquisite wine pairings from Rombauer Vineyards was the main event of the evening. Well-sated guests were eager to respond to Brian Harnik as he requested donations to support The Joslyn Center’s purpose of creating programs and services to enhance and improve the lives of mature adults and seniors in local communities.

The Joslyn Center also supports a Wellness Center that provides critical services such as Go4Life, an Aging Mastery Program, Brain Boot Camp, and nutritional services such as Meals on Wheels and Penny’s Pantry.

The event, produced by Momentous, ended with a dessert of flourless chocolate cake and a decadent lavender lemon bar accompanied with Rombauer “Joy” Chardonnay 2015 and more jazz stylings from Chris Lomeli.

Paul Clowers, director of development and marketing for the organization, summed up the evening by stating, “It was truly a magical evening for The Joslyn Center. With a room full of our supporters and donors, all were ready to not only enjoy a great evening of premier wines and entertainment, but to continue to stand behind the Joslyn and to support our most critical programs and services.”

Joslyn Center

73750 Catalina Way

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-340-3220

joslyncenter.org