The Lautner Compound Sets the Scene for Classic Outdoor Wedding

Julie and Erick surrounded by their wedding party dressed in desert neutrals.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY TIDA SVY
Erick and Julie shared a high school biology class. But when it came to love, it was all chemistry.
These sweethearts from Darien, Illinois, eventually found romance, as Erick, the class clown, was determined to always bring a smile to Julie’s face. Their bond grew stronger with time, as the couple found career paths in digital media and moved to Dana Point, California.
“Even from the very beginning of our relationship, I have always admired [Erick’s] honesty and commitment to making sure I feel loved and supported,” Julie says.
After eight years of love and laughter, Erick surprised Julie with a beachside proposal during a Florida vacation with friends. The wedding planning process was a journey of discovery, with the couple, drawn to the desert’s charm and tranquility, falling in love with the idea of a Palm Springs wedding. “We were overwhelmed with the incredible response from our loved ones on the location we had chosen,” Erick shares.
Their big day was a celebration of love, surrounded by family and friends at the stunning Lautner Compound, built in Desert Hot Springs by legendary architect John Lautner in 1947. They stole away for intimate desert photos, danced the night away, and cherished every moment of their special day.
“As Midwesterners, getting married in the desert was a unique and exciting experience,” Julie says. “The midcentury modern décor and the stunning mountain range in the background made us feel like we were in a magical place, straight out of a fairy tale.”
Planning and design by Novelty Events.
Transportation by Lin Lines.
Catering by Dave’s Catering.
Music by Good Mood Events.
Flowers by Irises Designs.
Hair and makeup by Sitting Pretty Beauty Team.
Lighting by SociaLights.
Signage by Dana Goffigan Creative Studio.
Rentals by Thrifted Sister and Ricky’s Party Rentals.
Bar by The Cocktail Concierge.
Heaters by Bee Loved Weddings & Events.
Photo booth by Desert Luna Photo Booth.
Bride’s dress by Casablanca Bridal Flagship.
Grooms Custom Suit by The Grotto.