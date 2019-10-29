History Worth Celebrating

Gay activist Victor Salvo has made it a point to ensure that LGBTQ history is shared with the world.

The Legacy Wall, a digital interactive traveling wall founded by Salvo, is in Palm Springs for the next month, kicking off with this week’s Greater Palm Springs Pride events. The Legacy Wall has been initially placed at The Bank, an event space on South Palm Canyon Drive, from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6, and then will move to the Palm Springs Public Library from Nov. 12-23.

“Who’s going to remember who came before us (LGBTQ) when we’re gone if we don’t know ourselves? That’s the core concept of why I felt the project needed to exist. It had to be publicly accessible and it had to be free,” says Salvo.

The 360-degree double-sided island that is nearly 400 square-feet with LED lighting, above and below, was created to share the stories of over 125 LGBTQ historic role models like social justice pioneer Jane Addams, transgender icon Marsha P. Johnson, and Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. Salvo says he has written 65 percent of the biographies, principal author and co-founder of Legacy, Owen Keehnen, has taken care of the other 35 percent. Lori Cannon, also a gay activist, is another project co-founder.