20 Ways to Engage The LGBTQ Center

The LGBTQ Center in Palm Springs will show 20 ways in which its programming reaches out beyond the brick and mortar building on Palm Canyon Drive and into your home during a two-day virtual Info-A-Go-Go., Jan. 26-27.

And 20 programs only begins to scratch the surface of what The Center offers. During the 90-minute Zoom format each day, participants will learn about programs ranging from wellness, sports, entertainment, religion, and a variety of support groups. The pandemic was not about to stop The Center from conducting what would normally draw more than 500 people.

“We decided that we wanted to keep it in our community’s minds this year, whether it was smaller, or whether it worked or not, we were still going to persevere and try this new format,” says Candice Nichols, director of programs. “It’s really a place where these organizations that don’t get a lot of marketing, or a lot of play out there, can really showcase the opportunities they have for the community.”

Nichols chats with Palm Springs Life further about Info-a-Go-Go.

How long have your held this event, and how did it get started?

This is our fourth year, and we plan to continue with this brand because we think it’s a great service to the community. Four years ago, we always had health fairs and you see the same folks at health fairs. And we really thought about all the great LGBTQ clubs, organizations, and things going on in the city, and how do we get information about them to people who live here, moving here, or who are just here for the season. So, we decided to use a welcome wagon format. Here’s everything in one stop that you can showcase your organization or your club, and get people to join.