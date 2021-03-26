Australian Adventures Await

Imagine wandering amongst the wallabies while they bounce alongside you on meandering pathways; marveling at colorful, little budgies flying free above; laughing and singing with kookaburras, and watching a variety of Australian reptiles bask in the sun.

Now you can do more than just imagine it, you can experience the sights and sounds of the land down under at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens’ Australian Adventures.

Did you know?