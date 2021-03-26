Australian Adventures Await

The Living Desert is home to wallabies inside Australian Adventures at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens.
Imagine wandering amongst the wallabies while they bounce alongside you on meandering pathways; marveling at colorful, little budgies flying free above; laughing and singing with kookaburras, and watching a variety of Australian reptiles bask in the sun.
Now you can do more than just imagine it, you can experience the sights and sounds of the land down under at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens’ Australian Adventures.
Did you know?
You can sing with the kookaburras.
• Australia is the driest inhabited continent in the world, with deserts receiving less than 10 inches of rainfall per year. Many similarities exist between Californian and Australian deserts, but the continent’s geographic isolation, long geologic history, and diverse climates result in sustaining a variety of animals that are unique to Australia.
• Another marsupial you might discover at Australian Adventures is the nocturnal bettong. Also known as a rat kangaroo, they are about the size of a rabbit and have long tails about the same length as their body.
The short beaked echidna, and reptiles such as bearded dragon, blue-tongued skink, and frill-neck lizard also inhabit the area. Plus, there are over 50 species of native Australian plants growing throughout.
• As you enter the immersive habitat, the playful trio of emu, the second-largest living bird by height, will bring a smile to your face, while the interpretive panels will provide educational insights into the challenges faced by these species as well as the effects of climate change.
The playful emu — the second-largest living bird by height — will bring a smile to your face.
• The addition of Australia brings The Living Desert’s continental representation to three including Africa and North America, letting you travel the world without ever leaving Greater Palm Springs.
For more information about Australian Adventures at The Living Desert, guest safety protocols, and required advanced reservations, visit livingdesert.org or call 760-346-5694.