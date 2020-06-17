The Living Desert Lives On

The giraffes, zebras, bighorn sheep, and other critters at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens have always maintained social distance from humans. Now, the people are keeping away from each other, too.

That’s among the many changes that have come to the 50-year-old Palm Desert institution following a three-month closure because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The Living Desert implemented several safety measures when it reopened June 15, including limiting the number of visitors, requiring face coverings, suspending shows and gatherings, and closing confined spaces.

“We’ve been cooped up for so long, so it’s nice to get out and see the giraffes and all the animals,” said Melia Gonzalez, who visited the day of reopening with her 4-year-old daughter. “It feels very safe. I think they did everything they could do to make it safe for everyone.”