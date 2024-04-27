The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens Hosts 2024 Zoobilee Gala

Rhonda Smith, Sherrie Auen, Catharine Reed, and Susie Cooper.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY LANI GARFIELD AND MARK GLASSMAN
Supporters of The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens gathered at the park after hours in February for its glamorous and always-anticipated annual fundraising gala. This year’s festivities, produced by Momentous, centered around a fanciful “Wildest Dreams” theme.
After an outdoor cocktail reception with animal encounters, tunes by DJ Modgirl, and costumed entertainers on stilts, the crowd of over 300 streamed into an 8,000-square-foot tent for the evening’s presentation, dinner catered by Eight4Nine Catering & Events, and live auction, which saw paddles flying.
Allen Monroe, Bill Appel, and Bramble the porcupine.
With KESQ’s Haley Clawson as emcee, Living Desert president and CEO Allen Monroe welcomed cheering attendees. “We’ve been hosting this event for more than three decades now, and once again, it’s sold out with a waiting list,” he enthused. “I guess this is the hot spot to be partying in the desert tonight!” A recap of the nonprofit’s conservation efforts followed, along with an update on the park’s current capital campaign to bring lions to Palm Desert.
The real fun began when auction host Brian Harnik and auctioneer Dale Johannes seized the mics, raising more than $1,515,000. The big-ticket item: Naming rights to the baby giraffe went for $100,000. The winning Highland Street Foundation, founded by late philanthropists JoAnn and David Jr. McGrath and their children, named the calf JoAnn after the longtime champion of conservation.
A live band and dancing closed out the show, presented by Eileen and Steve Scheel, diamond sponsors Lance Eldred and Rita Stec, platinum sponsors Sharon and Dean Blatzell, and others.
Millie Pearson and Dale Johannes.
Suz Hunt, Bill and Joanne Chunowitz, and tablemates cheered Joanne and Myron Mintz after winning a bid.
Susie and Wayne Harvey posed with Rancho Mirage Mayor Pro Tem Ted and Jenny Weill.