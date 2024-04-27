The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens Hosts 2024 Zoobilee Gala

Supporters of The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens gathered at the park after hours in February for its glamorous and always-anticipated annual fundraising gala. This year’s festivities, produced by Momentous, centered around a fanciful “Wildest Dreams” theme.

After an outdoor cocktail reception with animal encounters, tunes by DJ Modgirl, and costumed entertainers on stilts, the crowd of over 300 streamed into an 8,000-square-foot tent for the evening’s presentation, dinner catered by Eight4Nine Catering & Events, and live auction, which saw paddles flying.