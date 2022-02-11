Foodie Destination

The Marketplace will include seven stops: Al Comal (Mexican food), Pork & Waffles (barbecue and Southern comfort cuisine), Prime Cuts (steaks, chops, and chicken), Mercato Centrale (Italian), Pescato (fish, seafood, oyster bar) , Sukiru (Pan-Asian), and Sweet Things (desserts).

Viviani’s restaurant empire, which owns and operated dozens of restaurants, already includes similar food destinations at casinos in Indiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. California is where Viviani opened his first U.S.-based restaurants — Café Firenze, Firenze Osteria, Bar Firenze, and Mercato — all in the Los Angeles area. So it’s only appropriate the state has called him back to forge this tasty endeavor.

“I love this area,” Vivani says. “And it’s a good fit. It’s a captivated audience. It’s an easy access point for a lot of people living around the casino.”

And Viviani believes the diverse menu at The Marketplace is a match to an audience from varied backgrounds. “Southern California and this area of the state, it’s a big melting pot that is very diverse,” says the former Top Chef “Fan Favorite”. “And we’re not in the business of pleasing a portion of the crowds. We love to please them all.”

Viviani chats further with Palm Springs Life about The Marketplace, slated to open this spring.