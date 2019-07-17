Television Royalty in the Desert

It was the 1970s, and witches and genies were on their way out, replaced by more realistic characters. A pioneer in the field of comedy, The Mary Tyler Moore Show broke rules, glass ceilings, and occasionally hearts with brilliantly written, comedic storylines with an edge, as well as provided opportunities for women in the male-dominated television world. Gavin MacLeod and Joyce Bulifant portrayed brown baggers Murray and Marie Slaughter, the everyman/woman of the working world.

Bulifant invited Palm Springs Life and her onscreen husband into her home where we snacked on tea and cookies, dished on their personal lives, and how they intersected with The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

Did you know The Mary Tyler Moore Show was going to be a success from the beginning?

MacLeod: No. We almost didn’t make it to air. We had to shoot the pilot twice. We did it on a Friday night, and the network wasn’t going to take it. The network was very concerned about Rhoda because they thought she was unlikeable. The script supervisor suggested that if Phyllis’ daughter Bess liked Rhoda, it would soften her up a bit. The writers added a line for Bess, “Aunt Rhoda’s really a lot of fun. Mom hates her.’ We shot the pilot again on a Tuesday, and the network accepted it.

Women in positions of power were scarce back then, but The Mary Tyler Moore Show was at the forefront of giving opportunities to women.

MacLeod: We had an avalanche of talented women: writers, directors, producers. Grant Tinker (producer and Mary Tyler Moore’s husband) really opened the door for a lot of women. They were so inventive, these writers, all of them felt free to speak up. You’d say something, then they’d get an idea, and suddenly it was in the script.

Bulifant: They wrote and wrote and wrote until it was just a gem. They didn’t ever settle.

