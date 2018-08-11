“I knew when we bought the hotel that it was going to be an amenity,” says Gary, who was introduced to a hot-cold water circuit when he was a weightlifter in college and frequented a local, old-school gym. “It had a complete Scandinavian cycle, and I noticed that I would recover more quickly when I used it,” he says. “I knew right from then that I always wanted to have one.”

Gary and his wife, Kathy, created a Scandinavian-inspired water circuit at The Monkey Tree when they renovated the Albert Frey-designed property in 2016. “We built the Scandinavian Spa for fitness and therapeutic reasons,” says Kathy. The spa complements the hotel’s other amenities geared toward active travelers, such as (among other perks) a homemade, healthy breakfast as part of a stay and rooms that cater to the fitness-minded.

Gary Friedle, co-owner of The Monkey Tree Hotel in Palm Springs, notes that immersing the body in hot-cold environments also helps the body’s tissues heal faster. “It’s the same concept as heat and ice,” he says. “Great for muscles, ligaments, and tendons — and also the skin, because the alternating hot-cold environments are constantly opening and closing the pores.”

PHOTOGRAPH BY JAKE HOLT PHOTOGRAPHY

The Monkey Tree’s cold plunge pool is kept at a cool 55 degrees year-round.

The Monkey Tree’s hot-cold circuit consists of a sauna, a hot tub kept at a therapeutic 104 degrees, and a cold plunge maintained year-round at 55 degrees. “That’s enough of a differential for therapy,” says Gary. “The idea is to have the body collect the heat, retain it, and then jump into cold.” Gary notes that even just 20-60 seconds in the hot and then 10-30 seconds in the cold is enough. “An additional benefit to the hot-cold cycle is that it helps you sleep amazingly well,” he adds.

To stay true to the Scandinavian tradition, one follows a minimum of three steps: heating the body, cooling off, and then a period of relaxation — and repeating that at least three to for times within a few hours.

The first step, heating up the body, dilates blood vessels on the surface of the skin, reduces blood pressure, and increases blood flow to the skin and muscles. You’ll also sweat, which helps cleanse the skin. The duration is up to 10 minutes.

Next, you’ll fully immerse yourself in cold up to 1 minute, which closes the pores of the skin, releases endorphins, activates circulation, and increases your heart rate. The good news for the cold-averse is that you’ll receive benefits even if you can only stay in the cold a few seconds.

The relaxation stage allows the cardiovascular system to regulate itself (stabilize blood flow and heart rate) and for the body temperature to normalize. Then, you’ll do it all over again several times, always to end with cold (not heat) before relaxation to leave the body’s systems stimulated for best results.