The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Greater Palm Springs in 2023

Two residential communities dominated the Greater Palm Springs real estate market in 2023, claiming the 10 highest sale prices of the year. The Madison Club in La Quinta and Bighorn Golf Club in Palm Desert saw transactions ranging from $8,775,000 to $31,750,000, with The Madison Club taking the top spot. All are pool homes (no surprise), and all have sweeping golf course views; the smallest among them is 6,968 square feet. The exclusive clubs, with amenities second to none, prove worthy of their steep membership and homeowners association dues.

Comparing the top 10 sellers of 2023 with the prior year reveals shifts in the market. In 2022, each of the top 10 sale prices crossed the eight-digit threshold, yielding an average price of $16,861,250. In 2023, the average sales price fell 8.73 percent to $15,388,500. While this year’s highest-priced homes sit behind the walls of two exclusive country clubs, the 2022 list included Richard Neutra’s iconic Kaufmann Desert House in Palm Springs and the Firestone Estate at Thunderbird Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

Expanding the scope to look at the top seller in each of the nine cities of Greater Palm Springs illustrates the diversity in styles and building types across the desert communities. From the opulent Madison Club estate that secured the highest sale overall to two lots with ranching roots, here are the top 2023 home sales by city.

LA QUINTA

Sitting Pretty

Sale price: $31,750,000

Listing price: $42,000,000

Beds: 6

Baths: 11

Square feet: 15,847

Price/sq. ft.: $2,004

Year built: 2022

If living large and the quiet luxury trend are dueling impulses, they have found a resolution perched above the eighth fairway at The Madison Club, where neighbors in the community include members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and supermodel Cindy Crawford. Even if the final sales figure is a multimillion-dollar drop from the original listing price, this rambling hilltop stunner still claims the No. 1 regional slot by a long shot. The homeowners and their guests never want for anything when it comes to recreation and activities, given the private pickleball court, gym, game room, screening room, and angular pool that echoes the rectilinearity of the modern two-story design. Expanses of natural stone, Venetian interior plaster, flush kitchen cabinetry, and other carefully appointed details express the height of refinement on two levels with an additional 5,400 square feet of covered outdoor living space — all without begging for attention, of course.

La Quinta Market Report

38,882

Total population

2.42

Average household size

$141,723

Average household income

55

Housing affordability index

2,550

Average square-footage of a single-family home

$388.72

Average price / sq. ft. for average-size single-family home

$991,235

Average price for average-size single-family home

1.5%

Increase in price over previous year

48

Median number of days on the market