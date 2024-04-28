The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Greater Palm Springs in 2023

An exterior view of the indoor-outdoor enclave at Bighorn Golf Club that sold for the highest price in Palm Desert.
PHOTO COURTESY BIGHORN PROPERTIES
Two residential communities dominated the Greater Palm Springs real estate market in 2023, claiming the 10 highest sale prices of the year. The Madison Club in La Quinta and Bighorn Golf Club in Palm Desert saw transactions ranging from $8,775,000 to $31,750,000, with The Madison Club taking the top spot. All are pool homes (no surprise), and all have sweeping golf course views; the smallest among them is 6,968 square feet. The exclusive clubs, with amenities second to none, prove worthy of their steep membership and homeowners association dues.
Comparing the top 10 sellers of 2023 with the prior year reveals shifts in the market. In 2022, each of the top 10 sale prices crossed the eight-digit threshold, yielding an average price of $16,861,250. In 2023, the average sales price fell 8.73 percent to $15,388,500. While this year’s highest-priced homes sit behind the walls of two exclusive country clubs, the 2022 list included Richard Neutra’s iconic Kaufmann Desert House in Palm Springs and the Firestone Estate at Thunderbird Country Club in Rancho Mirage.
Expanding the scope to look at the top seller in each of the nine cities of Greater Palm Springs illustrates the diversity in styles and building types across the desert communities. From the opulent Madison Club estate that secured the highest sale overall to two lots with ranching roots, here are the top 2023 home sales by city.
LA QUINTA
Sitting Pretty
Sale price: $31,750,000
Listing price: $42,000,000
Beds: 6
Baths: 11
Square feet: 15,847
Price/sq. ft.: $2,004
Year built: 2022
If living large and the quiet luxury trend are dueling impulses, they have found a resolution perched above the eighth fairway at The Madison Club, where neighbors in the community include members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and supermodel Cindy Crawford. Even if the final sales figure is a multimillion-dollar drop from the original listing price, this rambling hilltop stunner still claims the No. 1 regional slot by a long shot. The homeowners and their guests never want for anything when it comes to recreation and activities, given the private pickleball court, gym, game room, screening room, and angular pool that echoes the rectilinearity of the modern two-story design. Expanses of natural stone, Venetian interior plaster, flush kitchen cabinetry, and other carefully appointed details express the height of refinement on two levels with an additional 5,400 square feet of covered outdoor living space — all without begging for attention, of course.
La Quinta Market Report
38,882
Total population
2.42
Average household size
$141,723
Average household income
55
Housing affordability index
2,550
Average square-footage of a single-family home
$388.72
Average price / sq. ft. for average-size single-family home
$991,235
Average price for average-size single-family home
1.5%
Increase in price over previous year
48
Median number of days on the market
Interior of Big Horn Club home.
PHOTO COURTESY BIG HORN PROPERTIES
PALM DESERT
Dynamic Forms
Sale price: $13,750,000
Listing price: $13,750,000
Beds: 5
Baths: 5
Square feet: 8,996
Price/sq. ft.: $1,528
Year built: 2020
Sprawling across a combined two-and-a-half lots on the fourth tee box of the Canyons Golf Course at Bighorn Golf Club, this south-facing home takes the top spot in Palm Desert and was the fourth most expensive home sold in Greater Palm Springs in 2023.
At the time of sale, it was the second highest price-per-square-foot property ever sold at the club. The bar was set particularly high in 2022 with the transfer of the Duane Hagadone estate; at $42 million it was the region’s top sale, commanding $2,032 per square foot.
The architectural massing of this estate stands as if ready for a blockbuster action scene. Geometric volumes dynamically intersect and engage with the surrounding landscape. Fire features jut out into reflecting pools at the rear of the house, incorporating two elements in one grand gesture. Expanses of travertine wrap interior spaces that seamlessly connect to the outdoors thanks to fully pocketing door and window systems. Other features include an atrium stairwell, screening room, and glass-enclosed wine cellar next to the dining area.
The listing attracted two offers and resulted in a 10-day escrow closing period. Given that the buyer’s mother and grown son are also already Bighorn residents, there was an intergenerational pull. “It’s a house where future generations of that family will end up staying as they grow up,” says Bighorn Properties’ Trevor Printz. “It embodies everything the desert has to offer from a view perspective and the way it lives.”
Palm Desert Market Report
52,284
Total population
2.06
Average household size
$118,629
Average household income
49
Housing affordability index
2,200
Average square-footage of a single-family home
$344.26
Average price / sq. ft. for average-size single-family home
$757,371
Average price for average-size single-family home
4%
Increase in price over previous year
46
Median number of days on the market
Palm Springs home.
PHOTO COURTESY JAMES GAULT
PALM SPRINGS
Roaring ’20s Charmer
Sale price: $7,700,000
Listing price: $9,750,000
Beds: 7
Baths: 7
Square feet: 13,461
Price/sq. ft.: $572
Year built: 1927
Even in a city full of architectural curiosities and bold statements, the estate dubbed El Kantara has been a standout since 1927. Its footprint in Old Las Palmas has grown to approximately 14,000 square feet since heralded Academy Award–nominated art director and architect Leland F. Fuller created the home originally inspired by the Samarkand Persian Hotel in Santa Barbara. Thanks also to its association with Gene and Jackie Autry, who purchased it in the late 1990s and whose furnishings were included with the sale, the nearly 1 ½-acre compound is among the city’s largest, both in stature and legend.
“It has this almost palatial grandiosity,” observes listing agent James Gault of Compass. “It’s one of those homes [where you wish] the walls could talk.”
Five bedroom suites, plus two guest units and a dining room that seats up to three-dozen guests, make this an entertainer’s dream. While some of its original Moorish flourishes have been swapped in favor of Mediterranean Revival elements, the forms of the courtyard arcade and a romantic, evocative feeling remain. “Palm Springs has such a storied history that’s anchored in homes like this,” Gault says.
Palm Springs Market Report
46,347
Total population
1.82
Average household size
$132,804
Average household income
41
Housing affordability index
2,175
Average square-footage of a single-family home
$605.29
Average price / sq. ft. for average-size single-family home (the highest in Greater Palm Springs)
$1,316,506
Average price for average-size single-family home
1.3%
Increase in price over previous year
41
Median number of days on the market
INDIAN WELLS
Contemporary Retreat
Sale price: $7,750,000
Listing price: $7,750,000
Beds: 5
Baths: 6
Square feet: 6,556
Price/sq. ft.: $1,182
Year built: 2012
David R. Olson Architects artfully designed this impressive contemporary residence to embrace the lot’s enviable mountain views and position overlooking three fairways of Toscana Country Club’s Jack Nicklaus golf course. Top-notch elements such as Fleetwood window and door systems, integrated Mecho shades, and a Creston brand AV system complement statement materials like the meticulously matched, mirror-image illuminated stone-clad hearth that anchors the great room — one of three indoor fireplaces. The flexible floor plan and the two-bedroom attached guest quarters are perfect for separation and privacy when desired. Homeowners here can also socialize at the Old World–inspired Toscana Club Village or recharge at Spa Bella Vita.
Indian Wells Market Report
4,947
Total population
1.84
Average household size
$184,638
Average household income
55
Housing affordability index
3,450
Average square-footage of a single-family home
$555.57
Average price / sq. ft. for average-size single-family home
$1,916,720
Average price for average-size single-family home
21.7%
Increase in price over previous year
38
Median number of days on the market
Indio home in Shadow Lakes Estates.
PHOTO COURTESY JENELL VANDENBOS
INDIO
Lakeside Living
Sale price: $5,100,000
Listing price: $5,500,000
Beds: 4
Baths: 5
Square feet: 5,700
Price/sq. ft.: $895
Year built: 2018
“Shadow Lake Estates is the best kept secret in the Coachella Valley,” agent Jenell VanDenBos enthuses. “You can be 20 minutes from the Palm Springs Airport and waterski.”
The manmade freshwater lake, designed for waterskiing and other sports, is regularly tested for water quality, making recreation, including fishing, safe. The project contains 52 lots, 42 of which have been developed, each opening onto a sandy beach and private boat dock. More recently built homes, such as VanDenBos’ sale in 2023, have dialed up the luxury, with commodious common spaces and generously sized bedrooms with en suite baths.
Homes of this type are ideal for multigenerational family get-togethers on weekends when “people stock up and don’t leave,” she says, and holiday celebrations. “Shadow Lake is about making memories. Just add water.”
Indio Market Report
90,974
Total population
3.04
Average household size
$88,255
Average household income
56
Housing affordability index
2,000
Average square-footage of a single-family home
$290.20
Average price / sq. ft. for average-size single-family home
$580,401
Average price for average-size single-family home
5.8%
Increase in price over previous year
49
Median number of days on the market
Rancho Mirage home located in Miranda Estates.
PHOTO COURTESY RICH NOLAN
RANCHO MIRAGE
Hilltop Haven
Sale price: $6,250,000
Listing price: $6,250,000
Beds: 5
Baths: 6
Square feet: 6,239
Price/sq. ft.: $1,002
Year built: 2023
This dramatic new build from developer Claudio Bravo in the exclusive Mirada Estates enclave was highly anticipated before hitting the market, shares agent Rich Nolan. Perched over The Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage, the open floor plan wraps around a sleek-as-can-be pool deck, visible through floor-to-ceiling expanses of glass.
Its low-slung horizontal profile, flat roof with deep eaves, and elegant structural elements including steel posts reference precedents of desert modernism while incorporating state-of-the-art amenities. Nolan describes the earthy yet luxe materials as “organic with natural finishes, stone, and wood,” an aesthetic that reflects a move away from previously trending glossy finishes.
This home’s “premarket interest,” expert staging, and strategic pricing translated to its top 2023 performance in the Rancho Mirage market, as well as the record sale and per-square-foot price in Mirada Estates.
Rancho Mirage Market Report
17,285
Total population
1.86
Average household size
$156,721
Average household income
54
Housing affordability index
3,175
Average square-footage of a single-family home
$440.76
Average price / sq. ft. for average-size single-family home
$1,399,409
Average price for average-size single-family home
3.7%
Increase in price over previous year
55
Median number of days on the market
Home at Montage at Mission Hills in Cathedral City.
PHOTO COURTESY CHRISTINA COOK OF BENNION DEVILLE HOMES
CATHEDRAL CITY
Community Connection
Sale price: $1,345,000
Listing price: $1,400,000
Beds: 4
Baths: 3.5
Square feet: 3,127
Price/sq. ft.: $430
Year built: 2003
The charms of this newly renovated Mediterranean Revival–style home at Montage at Mission Hills lured back homeowners who returned to Cathedral City after a stint in Palm Springs. “It’s a great community,” says agent Christina Cook. “All the residents get membership to the Mission Hills Country Club” in Rancho Mirage, save for supplemental golf fees. This record-setting Montage price includes upgraded spaces, complete with an inviting stone-clad pool deck and built-in fire pit, and an interior lot away from the busy roads. “You’d be surprised at [the number of] transactions of people who are upsizing or downsizing in Montage because they love it so much,” she adds.
Cathedral City Market Report
52,228
Total population
2.79
Average household size
$88,925
Average household income
47
Housing affordability index
1,800
Average square-footage of a single-family home
$312.50
Average price / sq. ft. for average-size single-family home
$562,500
Average price for average-size single-family home
4.5%
Decrease in price over previous year
49
Median number of days on the market
Interior of Sky Valley home.
PHOTO COURTESY TEAM MICHEAL WITH KELLER WILLIAMS
DESERT HOT SPRINGS
Heritage Roots
Sale price: $1,200,000
Listing price: $1,500,000
Beds: 4
Baths: 4
Square feet: 4,425
Price/sq. ft.: $271
Year built: 2002
The buyers of this Sky Valley haven are now living their best quasi-retired life along with their multiple pets on a remote 5-acre lot that once served as an equestrian ranch. “It’s a custom-build home and very beautiful,” says agent Michael Hilgenberg. The property still maintains the imprint of its horsing days with four extant stables, paddocks, and a tack room. The rooms can sleep up to 18 guests, thanks to a detached 1,000-square-foot casita, while the garage shelters up to seven vehicles. Rich, natural wood tones and archways throughout come together to form a refuge on the desert frontier with clever nods to its heritage, such as the repurposed wagon-wheel dining room chandelier.
Desert Hot Springs Market Report
33,017
Total population
3.06
Average household size
$61,798
Average household income
57
Housing affordability index
1,600
Average square-footage of a single-family home
$238.77
Average price / sq. ft. for average-size single-family home (the lowest in Greater Palm Springs)
$382,025
Average price for average-size single-family home
5.9%
Decrease in price over previous year
39
Median number of days on the market
COACHELLA
Land With Grand Potential
Sale price: $920,000
Listing price: $875,000
Beds: 3
Baths: 4
Square feet: 1,982
Price/sq. ft.: $464
Year built: 1959
Coachella’s equestrian ranching and date farming origins were ready to be revived on this 10 ½-acre site located off Avenue 44 east of Eagle Falls Golf Course. Buyer’s representative Erica Gerardo reports that upon purchase, her client updated the late-1950s three-bedroom fixer and added an accessory dwelling unit. These efforts have an eye toward exploring the residential construction possibilities of the parcel that is included within Coachella’s General Plan Resort District.
Coachella Market Report
43,018
Total population
4.25
Average household size
$63,135
Average household income
62
Housing affordability index
1,700
Average square-footage of a single-family home
$256.08
Average price / sq. ft. for average-size single-family home
$435,342
Average price for average-size single-family home
3.9%
Increase in price over previous year
31
Median number of days on the market