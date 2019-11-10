‘Ancient Wonders’ With a Future

The original tomb artifacts are on their last world tour before taking up permanent residence in the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, expected to open next year. If you missed the exhibition’s 2018 stop in Los Angeles, you can get a glimpse of Tut’s world through reproductions of golden thrones, tutelary goddesses, guardian statues, unguent jars, ebony game boards, and jewelry. His mummified corpse and death mask are represented – even his court sandals, inlaid with the faces of his enemies so the young ruler could trample them with every step.

Acosta acquired the objects from artisans at the Pharaonic Village in Egypt and spent two decades packaging them into traveling exhibitions for museums around the country. As executive director, he’s an enthusiastic tour guide, pointing out subtleties and explaining the circumstances of Tutankhamun’s short life and mysterious death.

Large wall-mounted photographs show the tomb as it looked when Carter’s team entered. Furniture, tools, and garments were piled in haphazard stacks like a disheveled storage unit on a Hollywood backlot. Seeing the pharaoh’s possessions in context, accompanied by a custom soundtrack composed by Acosta, help overcome the incongruity of being wedged between the Big Lots and Bambino’s Pizzeria in downtown Cathedral City.