What’s better than tapas and tequila with friends? Tapas and tequila with friends by the pool.

When a San Francisco–based hospitality group set out to transform a 1930s adobe in Cathedral City into the centerpiece of a 66-suite boutique hotel and spa, they tapped local chef and hospitality guru Chad Gardner as a partner to conceptualize and helm the on-site restaurant and bar.

Gardner, originally from the Bay Area and a Palm Springs resident for about 15 years, is responsible for such hot spots as 533 Viet Fusion, Roly China Fusion, and 1501 Uptown Gastropub in Palm Springs as well as Willie’s Modern Fare in Rancho Mirage and Dash and a Handful, a catering and events company. Each has its own personality. At The Paloma, the same holds true for Sol y Sombra — and the attached 14-seater Poca Sombra tequila speakeasy — where you’ll find a Spanish-fusion tapas menu with locally sourced meats, spices, and produce and indoor-outdoor poolside service.

We spoke with Gardner ahead of the official opening to get the scoop on this splashy new venture.

thepalomaresort.com