Sol y Sombra’s pool bar at The Paloma Resort in Cathedral City.
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY THE PALOMA RESORT
What’s better than tapas and tequila with friends? Tapas and tequila with friends by the pool.
When a San Francisco–based hospitality group set out to transform a 1930s adobe in Cathedral City into the centerpiece of a 66-suite boutique hotel and spa, they tapped local chef and hospitality guru Chad Gardner as a partner to conceptualize and helm the on-site restaurant and bar.
Gardner, originally from the Bay Area and a Palm Springs resident for about 15 years, is responsible for such hot spots as 533 Viet Fusion, Roly China Fusion, and 1501 Uptown Gastropub in Palm Springs as well as Willie’s Modern Fare in Rancho Mirage and Dash and a Handful, a catering and events company. Each has its own personality. At The Paloma, the same holds true for Sol y Sombra — and the attached 14-seater Poca Sombra tequila speakeasy — where you’ll find a Spanish-fusion tapas menu with locally sourced meats, spices, and produce and indoor-outdoor poolside service.
We spoke with Gardner ahead of the official opening to get the scoop on this splashy new venture.
Tastes for All Palates
“I’ve dabbled with Moroccan and Indian spices and Spanish saffrons throughout my career, so I really [wanted] to do a Spanish tapas restaurant. I’m one of those chefs that colors outside the lines, so you’re going to see different influences even though it’s Spanish. There’s going to be something for everyone, [including] vegetarian and vegan options.”
Tableside Libations
“A mixologist will come around with a bar cart and mix different cocktails. So, if there’s something in particular that you want, you’ll give him or her some flavor profiles, and the mixologist will create a cocktail for you, right on the spot. We’ll have signature cocktails in addition to a full bar and a full Spanish wine list.”
You’re Invited to Linger
“In addition to cabanas, the citrus suite at the foot of the swimming pool is a day suite that we’re going to offer with butler service for food, and bottle service. It’ll include six chaise lounges and be a really VIP experience … and it can be reserved. We really want people to come and enjoy this space. It’s a little bit off the beaten path.”