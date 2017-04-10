The celebration at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival is not confined to the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio.

There are plenty of chances to engage in the party. Here is a list of events with a disclaimer that there may be some that we missed. Also note, many events are restricted to adults, 21 and older.

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Events

Hard Rock Hotel Palm Springs

When: 7-11 p.m. April 19

Who: “Festival Mid Week Jam” presented by Academy of Music Performance and Esjay Jones Productions.

Tickets: Not announced yet.

What: Evol Walks and Falling Doves headline an evening of five bands from local schools ranging from ages 10 to 17 years old.

150 S. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, 760-325-9676.

www.songkick.com/concerts/29692889-esjay-jones-at-hard-rock-hotel

Who: Open to hotel guests and public.

What: Acoustic sets in the Lobby Bar & Lounge, amplified pool parties featuring the hottest DJs — April 14-15, April 21-22, April 28-29. The popular DRG BRNCH, April 16, 23, and 30, hosted by Arial Trampway.

150 S. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, 760-325-9676. www.hrhpalmsprings.com/events-calendar.aspx

Hilton Palm Springs

When: April 14-16, April 21-23

What: Shrillex, Nicky Romero, Party Favor, Dillon Francis, Anna Lunoe, Gryffin, Jai Wolf, Mad Decent Pool Party and more will keep the beat going.

150 S. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, 760-325-9676. www.dayclub.ps