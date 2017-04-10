The celebration at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival is not confined to the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio.
There are plenty of chances to engage in the party. Here is a list of events with a disclaimer that there may be some that we missed. Also note, many events are restricted to adults, 21 and older.
Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Events
Hard Rock Hotel Palm Springs
When: 7-11 p.m. April 19
Who: “Festival Mid Week Jam” presented by Academy of Music Performance and Esjay Jones Productions.
Tickets: Not announced yet.
What: Evol Walks and Falling Doves headline an evening of five bands from local schools ranging from ages 10 to 17 years old.
150 S. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, 760-325-9676.
www.songkick.com/concerts/29692889-esjay-jones-at-hard-rock-hotel
Hard Rock Hotel Palm Springs
Who: Open to hotel guests and public.
What: Acoustic sets in the Lobby Bar & Lounge, amplified pool parties featuring the hottest DJs — April 14-15, April 21-22, April 28-29. The popular DRG BRNCH, April 16, 23, and 30, hosted by Arial Trampway.
150 S. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, 760-325-9676. www.hrhpalmsprings.com/events-calendar.aspx
Hilton Palm Springs
When: April 14-16, April 21-23
What: Shrillex, Nicky Romero, Party Favor, Dillon Francis, Anna Lunoe, Gryffin, Jai Wolf, Mad Decent Pool Party and more will keep the beat going.
150 S. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, 760-325-9676. www.dayclub.ps
TheBank Palm Springs
Who: Open to the public
What: Lucent Dossier Experience. This exclusive Los Angeles underground dance and music group has performed at Coachella for the previous 11 years, but will put on just one show this year.
Cost: $150 per person, with VIP seating available for $375 (includes premium bar and table service). TheBank’s private vault is available for $15,000.
Tickets:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/robert-fountain-international-presents-lucent-dossier-experience-tickets-33319815465
383 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, 760-856-5252. www.thebankpalmsprings.com
RENDERING COURTESY OF THE BANK PALM SPRINGS
The second floor of TheBank offers a sleek, elegant event space.
JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 15-16, April 22-23.
Who: Marriot guests only
Cost: Free
What: “When Life Gives You Lemons, Make a Beyonce Lemonade” Tribute Party
With DJ spinning “Lemonade” while guests receive free temporary tattoos. For additional costs, sip a “Bey Hive” while at the Pop Up Taco stand. Don’t forget to unwind with special spa services like a “Lemonade Body Scrub.”
74855 Country Club Drive, Palm Desert, 760-341-2211.
www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/ctdca-jw-marriott-desert-springs-resort-and-spa/
Saguaro Palm Springs
When: 11a.m. to sundown, April 14-16, April 21-23.
Who: Hotel guests and open to the public.
Cost: See websites for details.
What: Desert Weekender is a Coachella weekend staple. Weekend One includes KCRW deejay Jeremy Sole, Mogli, Dr. Fresch, Modern Disco Ambassadors. Weekend two includes La Muerte, Khuz, Sabio, Gotta Dance Dirty DJs.
April 14: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/saguaro-palm-springs-presents-gitano-desert-gypsy-disco-tickets-33023100984
April 21: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-saguaro-palm-springs-presents-sago-sessions-tickets-33283277178
April 22: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-saguaro-palm-springs-presents-dirty-desert-tickets-33237172277
April 23: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-saguaro-palm-springs-presents-rinse-festival-edition-tickets-33235649723?aff=es2
1800 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, 760-323-1711.
ARRIVE Hotel
When: Noon to 6 p.m., April 22-23
Cost: Free
What: Poolside party and pop-up shop hosted by Forte Mare.
1551 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. www.fmpopup.com
Musicland Hotel
When: April 15-16
Cost: Free with RSVP at: www.LabelMotel.Eventbrite.com
What: VFILES + Mountain Dew’s Label Series presents G-Eazy with special guest DJ set Virgil Abloh.
Tom Macari DJ set, pop up pancake brunch, Pro Skate Team athletes, ping-pong and golf onsite.
1342 S Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. www.musiclandhotel.com
Coachella & Stagecoach
Ace Hotel & Swim Club
When: 7 p.m. April 12
Cost: Free
What: Big Lazy lead by guitarist Stephen Ulrich
701 E Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs. 760-325-9900; www.acehotel.com/calendar/palmsprings/big-lazy-live
Ace Hotel & Swim Club
When: 9 p.m., April 13 and 20.
Cost: Free
Who: Open to the public (21+).
What: The Do-Over Soundsystem hosts mystery DJs!
RSVP: http://thedoover.net/desert2017/
PHOTO COURTESY OF ACE HOTEL & SWIM CLUB
Ace Hotel & Swim Club
When: April 13-24.
What: Desert Gold event hosted by NTS Radio at the Swim Club pool from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. at three to four locations at the hotel.Cost: Free
Who: General public, all ages, hotel guests are priority.
RSVP: www.acehotel.com/calendar/palmsprings/desert-gold-2017-weekend-one
www.acehotel.com/calendar/palmsprings/desert-gold-2017-weekend-two
Ace Hotel & Swim Club
When: 7 p.m., April 27
Cost: Free
Where: Moroccan Patio
What: Quiet Life plays acoustic set to gear up for their Stagecoach performance.
www.acehotel.com/calendar/palmsprings/acoustic-set-quiet-life
Pappy & Harriet’s
When: April 13-17, April 19-24, April 27-30
Cost: Free or Tickets
What: Concerts (some are sold out) for big names like The Head and The Heart, Wanda Jackson, Little Dragon, Glass Animals, John Doe, Nikki Lane, The Sunday Band.
53688 Pioneertown Road, Pioneertown. www.pappyandharriets.com/calendar
Coachella/Stagecoach Base Camp
When: April 13-17, April 20-24, April 27 to May 1.
Who: Campers
What: Large campground with live music, pool, and bar.
82950 61st Ave, Thermal. 760-848-4165; www.welcometobasecamp.com
PHOTO BY MARINA CHAVEZ / PAPPY & HARRIET’S
Stagecoach
Jackalope Ranch
When: 5-7:45 p.m. April 27
Cost: Free admission to the general grounds or VIP ticket for $55 includes barbecue dinner.
What: Big 106 presents Dylan Scott performance and free Stagecoach wristband giveaway.
80400 Highway 111, Indio. 760-342-1999;
www.eventbrite.com/e/jackalope-ranch-pre-stagecoach-party-featuring-dylan-scott-tickets-33439804355
Jackalope Ranch
What: Country Cares for Kids. Maren Morris and Tucker Beathard perform to benefit Peyton’s Project & Variety Children’s Charity of the Desert.
When: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. April 29
Cost: $57.50 to $107.50
80400 Highway 111, Indio. 760-342-1999;
www.eventbrite.com/e/country-cares-for-kids-featuring-maren-morris-tucker-beathard-tickets-33441545563