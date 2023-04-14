The Patroness Members Silver Dinner Put Women First

Wally’s Desert Turtle, Rancho Mirage

The Muses & Patroness Circle, a women’s fundraising and leadership council that supports the McCallum Theatre, brought the glamour and rhythm of the Big Apple to the desert for a dinner and show celebrating Patroness Silver members. Chaired by Susan Gelman, the event featured jazz singer Tony DeSare, who often plays at the Carlysle Hotel in New York City. The Muses & Patroness Circle marks 35 years of theatrical support in 2023; its Patroness Silver program is 10 years old.