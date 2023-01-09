Desert Island Bar

The Penney & Parlour on Desert Island

Newly opened to the public, Desert Island Country Club features an ingredient-driven clubhouse restaurant you ought to try.

Site Staff Restaurant Sponsored Content

Desert Island Bar
PHOTOGRAPHY BY JAMES LIPMAN

Established in 1971, Desert Island Country Club in Rancho Mirage has recently been re-envisioned by conceptual artist Miguel Nelson and is now open to nonmembers for golf, dining, and … mischief!

The newly renovated clubhouse boasts The Penney & Parlour restaurant and lounge, helmed by renowned chef Jon Butler (previously at République in Los Angeles), presenting ingredient-driven, seasonal menus. “I work closely with farmers in Southern California to highlight the best available produce of the current season,” Butler says. “We use that produce to create an ever-changing menu leaning toward classic flavors but also audacious ones for guests who are feeling more adventurous.”

desert island

Desert Island also offers a library of rare spirits, a cocktail lounge and piano bar, a ballroom, an art gallery, and a tournament golf course with artisan on-course refreshments.

“We’re providing an alternative to the conventional clubs here,” Nelson enthuses, “an escape, with a touch of 20th-century glamour and indulgence.” It’s this easy-going roguery and self-effacing demeanor that makes it seem likely that Nelson encourages the shenanigans that are whispered about by locals and members alike.

chef Jon Butler
the penney & parlour