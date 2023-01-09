The Penney & Parlour on Desert Island

Established in 1971, Desert Island Country Club in Rancho Mirage has recently been re-envisioned by conceptual artist Miguel Nelson and is now open to nonmembers for golf, dining, and … mischief!

The newly renovated clubhouse boasts The Penney & Parlour restaurant and lounge, helmed by renowned chef Jon Butler (previously at République in Los Angeles), presenting ingredient-driven, seasonal menus. “I work closely with farmers in Southern California to highlight the best available produce of the current season,” Butler says. “We use that produce to create an ever-changing menu leaning toward classic flavors but also audacious ones for guests who are feeling more adventurous.”