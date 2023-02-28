The People Who Made Palm Springs

In 1970, the nonprofit Friends of the Palm Springs Library formed to support the idea of making reading and research sources available to everyone for free. The group helps fund library operations and programs through membership dues, holiday bazaars, and book sales .

The Desert Film Society launched in 2002 to promote the appreciation of independent cinema. On Saturday mornings, members attend non-mainstream movies, including foreign films, and engage in discussions about filmmaking at Camelot Theatres.

It was only a matter of time before citizens would join forces as proponents of the city’s early structures. In 1997, the Palm Springs Preservation Foundation (previously the Palm Springs Historic Site Foundation) began its mission to educate people about the city’s architecture and history. In addition to advocating for buildings of merit, the foundation publishes books and journals about local architects and architectural styles.

Later, the foundation shifted its focus to preserving the city’s Spanish and adobe structures. Individuals concerned about a planned demolition of architect Albert Frey’s 1955 fire station on Indian Canyon Drive formed the Palm Springs Modern Committee in 1999. The group’s advocacy prevailed, and the City Council designated the structure a Class 1 Historic Site. The group’s annual Preservation Awards formally recognize outstanding restoration projects.

If there’s one place residents need and want to engage with others, it’s close to home. In 2005, the Palm Springs City Council created the Office of Neighborhood Improvement and began “certifying” geographically based residential organizations. Today, Organized Neighborhoods of Palm Springs (ONE-PS) provides a forum for representatives from 50 recognized neighborhoods to bring community concerns to the city.

The foregoing groups, joined by others in an array of raisons d’être, contribute much to making Palm Springs a marvelous place to live and visit.

Coachella Valley residents are invited to celebrate the city’s 85th anniversary April 8, from noon to 9 p.m., in the Downtown Park. For information, visit palmspringsca.gov.