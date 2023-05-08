Designing the Perfect Custom Stationary for Your Next Event

Local artist Sarah Jane Borchard of The Little Brush specializes in custom stationery and signage orders for weddings (and any occasion) featuring watercolor designs inspired by our desert surroundings. Here, she dishes on all things paper.

Paper selection: “I like to have a little bit of texture in there. It helps bring out the design and have it lift off the paper. I like to use linen cardstock — you can see the lining in the paper, which I love, and it really does bring everything to life.”

Invite trends: “A lot of people are doing wax seals right now — that’s a big thing. They want to be able to make their invitations more elegant and add an old feel. [They also use a] vellum wrap, which is kind of like a sheer book cover. I’ve seen lavender put in them, and dried flowers. It elevates the invitations when [guests] open the envelopes. I’ve seen a lot of people incorporating vintage stamps on their invitations as well.”

The process: “When they’re doing invitations, they [typically] have their venue chosen. A lot of the times, they want their wedding invitation to correspond with their venue. I talk with them about that and figure out what their aesthetic is. Sometimes they already have their color scheme picked out, so I go off that as well.”

Beyond the invitation: “I’ve seen a lot [of] bridesmaids and groomsmen inclusion — the brides wanting to give something special to their bridesmaids. People do ceremony entrance signage. A lot of people do pamphlets at everyone’s seat [featuring a] story of how the couple met. Bar signage.”