The Perfect Greater Palm Springs Stays for Every Type of Summer Traveler

Take a swoon-worthy swim.

Swimming pools are treasured oases during the summer. Make a splash at Arrive Palm Springs and then indulge at the poolside restaurant and bar. The seven-story Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs invites you to sunbathe by its rooftop pool or enjoy an afternoon snooze in one of its shaded cabanas. Travel + Leisure named the saltwater pool at Palm Springs’ Korakia Pensione as “one of the sexiest pools in the world” for its Mediterranean style and stunning views of the San Jacinto Mountains. For a peppier vibe, soak up the sun at Margaritaville Palm Springs or the rainbow-hued Saguaro (both among the host hotels for the annual Splash House music festival), Hotel Zoso, which hosts regular pool parties, or the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells. In Cathedral City, The Paloma Resort offers day passes for nonguests to take a dip. An air-conditioned cabana is available for rentals, and delectable food and drink services are just steps from the pool’s edge.