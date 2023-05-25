The Perfect Greater Palm Springs Stays for Every Type of Summer Traveler

Sensei Porcupine Creek offers wellness-focused programming for the ultimate in whole-body well-being.
Relax and rejuvenate.
If you need a little extra pampering, the spa menu at The Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage incorporates indigenous botanicals into massages, facials, and body treatments. The exclusive Sensei Porcupine Creek, co-owned by Larry Ellison and a world-leading physician and scientist, promotes healthy lifestyle practices with state-of-the-art personalized wellness programming. In Desert Hot Springs, Hope Springs Resort offers Swedish, deep-tissue, and facial massages and three natural mineral spring pools for a rejuvenating soak. L’Horizon Resort & Spa in Palm Springs welcomes weekend guests for complimentary yoga, while in-room spa treatments distinguish Hotel Paseo in Palm Desert.
Margaritaville Palm Springs' pools help beat the heat.
Take a swoon-worthy swim.
Swimming pools are treasured oases during the summer. Make a splash at Arrive Palm Springs and then indulge at the poolside restaurant and bar. The seven-story Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs invites you to sunbathe by its rooftop pool or enjoy an afternoon snooze in one of its shaded cabanas. Travel + Leisure named the saltwater pool at Palm Springs’ Korakia Pensione as “one of the sexiest pools in the world” for its Mediterranean style and stunning views of the San Jacinto Mountains. For a peppier vibe, soak up the sun at Margaritaville Palm Springs or the rainbow-hued Saguaro (both among the host hotels for the annual Splash House music festival), Hotel Zoso, which hosts regular pool parties, or the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells. In Cathedral City, The Paloma Resort offers day passes for nonguests to take a dip. An air-conditioned cabana is available for rentals, and delectable food and drink services are just steps from the pool’s edge.
Avalon Hotel & Bungalows makes an idyllic home away from home for larger groups.
Book your home away from home.
If you want to unwind in your own private villa, short-term vacation rentals provide a variety of possibilities. In Desert Hot Springs, The Getaway vacation rentals feature full kitchens and walk-in closets and are steps away from a pool and hot tub. Rentals booked via ACME House Co. are ideal for large gatherings; the vacation homes range from two-bedroom midcentury suites to five-bedroom estates. Premier short-term rentals are also available through Vacation Palm Springs by Vacasa, AvantStay, Desert Oasis by Vacation Club Rentals, Natural Retreats, and Oranj Palm Vacation Homes. On the hotel front, larger groups love the Avalon Hotel & Bungalows in Palm Springs for its Spanish-inspired lodgings and secluded pools surrounded by 4 acres of citrus trees.
Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa is great for families.
Chill with the children.
The fondest getaway memories often involve the whole family. Thankfully, several area resorts promise fun for everyone. In Palm Desert, The Westin Desert Willow Villas promises kids ages 4 to 12 a camp-like experience with arts and crafts, games, and a waterslide at the outdoor pool. In addition to the fun programming for children, parents love that Marriott’s Shadow Ridge features full-size kitchens and in-room washers and dryers. The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa has a pair of dueling waterslides. For waterslides and a lazy river, book a stay at either the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa or the Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage.
Adults can get away at Fleur Noire.
For adults only.
Guests ages 21 and over can enjoy all the amenities at these adults-only properties. Originally built in 1933, La Serena Villas features casitas with private patios — a serene escape on manicured grounds with views of the San Jacinto Mountains. The midcentury modern, stone-and-redwood Del Marcos Hotel and The Hideaway Hotel in the Historic Tennis Club District are walking distance to downtown but nestled away from the bustle. The French- and floral-themed boutique hotel Fleur Noire Hôtel boasts a sophisticated clubhouse with a luxurious bar for afternoon cocktails, while Dive Palm Springs highlights décor inspired by the French Riviera. For guests ages 18 and older, Sands Hotel & Spa in Indian Wells offers 46 suites, each with its own personality, while the midcentury Avance Hotel encourages private relaxation with a tranquil saltwater pool and hot tub.
Villa Royale allows pets at their resort.
Pamper your pets.
Many properties welcome your four-legged friends. Embassy Suites in La Quinta is a short walk to scenic Old Town La Quinta. The Chateau at Lake La Quinta delivers European-inspired waterfront views, and on-site restaurant Mélange serves a pet menu created by the executive chef. Caliente Tropics Hotel in Palm Springs has a giant lawn to play fetch and allows dogs to cool off in the pool. Inn at Palm Springs lets you leave Fido in your room when you go out — just place the “pet-friendly” hanger on the door — and Villa Royale in South Palm Springs welcome doggies with a pet bed, bowls, a toy, a treat, and a list of nearby pet resources.
Alcazar Palm Springs is ritzy even by Palm Springs standards.
Chic boutiques.
Book your vacation at a boutique hotel to have a bit more of the space to yourself. In the historic Old Las Palmas neighborhood of Palm Springs, Casa de Monte Vista features lush landscaping and Old World décor. Down the road, Holiday House and Trixie Motel both play with color in bold, Instagrammable ways. At the 28-room Skylark Hotel, the complimentary breakfast includes homemade granola and fritattas. If design is your jam, staying at Alcazar Palm Springs places you at the heart of the Uptown Design District.
From spa offerings to fire pit gatherings, the Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa is a great choice if you're after a stay that's packed with on-site activities.
All about the activities.
You’ll ride a boat to dinner at Palm Desert’s JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa, a vacation paradise that employs a “director of fun” and gives guests their pick of golf, racket sports, and a variety of classes and events. For something a bit more retro, Indian Wells Resort Hotel, founded by Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, features an old Hollywood–inspired supper club. Parker Palm Springs maintains its whimsical reputation with amenities like a lemonade stand, pétanque, giant lawn chess, and croquet. The secret garden that is the Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa blooms with fragrant citrus trees, roses, and fresh herbs that are used in recipes at the on-site restaurant as well as for infused massage oils at the spa. Tucked into the Santa Rosa Mountains, La Quinta Resort & Club sprawls across 45 acres dotted with 41 pools, 21 tennis courts, eight pickleball courts, and high-end shops. Tennis and pickleball lessons are available along with fitness classes, and tee times are open on five golf courses at sister property PGA West.