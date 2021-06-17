Fresh Paint

The pandemic has instigated some clever real estate transactions among art galleries. Top New York dealers, for example, opened outposts in “safe,” affluent suburbs of the Hamptons and Palm Beach, while L.A.’s elite sought larger spaces closer to clients or outside the city, in destinations such as Palm Springs.

The Pit, a Glendale gallery situated in a large industrial building, chose the latter scenario and opens its debut exhibition, “Oasis,” Saturday (June 19) at its new space at 258 N. Palm Canyon Drive in downtown Palm Springs.

The group show, loosely themed around nature, landscape, and memory, includes paintings by Amir H. Fallah, Matthew F. Fisher, Bella Foster, Elizabeth Huey, Becky Kolsrud, JJ Manford, Koichi Sato, Joani Tremblay, Paul Wackers, and Kate Pincus-Whitney.