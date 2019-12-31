Hilarity Ensues

Disastrous opening nights and fad diets. On the surface, neither topic would seem to provoke unbridled hilarity. Then again, you may have never seen the Broadway smash hit comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong or the uproarious one-woman show, My Life On a Diet starring stage, screen and television legend Renée Taylor. Both shows are coming to the McCallum in late January. And both may induce mild to severe cases of the grins, giggles and guffaws.

Described as “a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes,” The Play That Goes Wrong won the 2015 Olivier Award in the U.K. for Best New Comedy. It arrived on Broadway in 2017 to rapturous reviews, snagging a Tony Award for Best Scenic Design in a Play, and causing venerable theater critics like Ben Brantley of The New York Times to call the play a “gut-busting hit,” adding “the audience roared as loudly as the crowds at any wrestling match.”

After 745 performances on Broadway, the show closed in January 2019, only to re-open a month later at the New World Stages theater off-Broadway where it continues its inspired silliness to this day. The original London production is still wowing audiences seven years after its premiere.

The play introduces audiences to members of the Cornley University Drama Society, which has received a substantial bequest and is putting on a performance of The Murder at Haversham Manor, a 1920’s murder mystery play similar to The Mousetrap. During the play within a play, countless disasters befall the cast, including doors sticking, props falling from the walls, and floors collapsing. But that’s just the beginning.

Cast members are seen misplacing props, forgetting lines, missing cues, breaking character, mispronouncing words, stepping on fingers, being hidden in a grandfather clock, and, well, suffice it to say, things do not go well…all to the joyful delight and howling laughter of audiences worldwide.