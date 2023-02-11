The Poll Winners Instruments Reunite During Modernism Week

Barney Kessel, Shelly Manne, and Ray Brown stepped into a recording studio in March 1957 to have a musical conversation.

The trio were not a band in the traditional sense, though they all had spent their fair share of time in a recording studio. Kessel, Manne, and Brown had each topped the respective reader’s polls in 1956 for the best players in the world conducted by DownBeat, Metronome, and Playboy magazines.

Kessel was known for his exuberant, athletic guitar style. He worked days as a studio musician and at night played clubs, recording with Charlie Parker and Oscar Peterson. His famous introduction to “Cry Me a River,” sung by Julie London in 1955, sold a million copies and turned into an iconic guitar lick. His playing with famous friends was far from unnoticed. No stranger to taking home these sorts of prizes, Kessel was rated the No. 1 guitarist in Esquire, DownBeat, and Playboy every year between 1947 and 1960.

Manne’s drumming was nothing short of extraordinary. As a young man, he played with jazz royalty — Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie.

Brown was considered the best bass player in the world and was sought after by everyone on the jazz scene. Dizzy Gillespie hired Brown on his arrival in New York at age 20. Soon, Brown was playing with Art Tatum and Charlie Parker and composing. Brown’s swingin’ tune “Gravy Waltz” won him his first Grammy.

The readers of DownBeat, Metronome, and Playboy knew greatness when they heard it in choosing Kessel, Manne, and Brown as the standout rhythm section players in 1956 at the apogee of jazz in the middle of the 20th century.

Perhaps amused by the readers’ selection, the three master musicians decided to drop into the studio at Contemporary Records in Los Angeles and see what happened. They were at the height of their powers and profession. No rehearsal was needed. They knew countless tunes by heart and could play them in any key. They were just going to have some fun listening to each other play and, in that back and forth of musical ideas, see what happened.