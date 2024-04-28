The Psychedelic Furs Guitarist Rich Good’s Double Life in the Desert

When you live a double life, the subversion often entails personal sacrifices. For Rich Good, proprietor of Very Very, the Twentynine Palms store known for its “Other Desert Cities” T-shirts and locally created art and oddities, this meant the horseshoe moustache he proudly grew, shaped, and wore over the winter had to go.

A few days after returning from a weeklong Grand Canyon vacation, Good shaved his bewhiskered face. He was as crestfallen as he was smooth.

“I sometimes wear this long black jacket and a big cowboy hat that my friend Todd [Fink, lead singer of The Faint] made,” says the lanky, 6-foot-1-inch Brit. “With the moustache, I looked like I’d stepped out of Tombstone. It was full Doc Holliday.”

The look suited Good’s dusty desert lifestyle but was woefully out of tune with his better-known identity: lead guitarist of The Psychedelic Furs, the post-punk 1980s phenomenon whose latest tour culminates May 17 at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.

Good, a graphic designer by trade, hails from Horley, Surrey, about 20 miles southwest of London. He had moved to Nevada City, California, with his former wife in the late 1990s, and eased into life in the Sierra Foothills town. From there, frequent road trips opened his eyes to the other- worldly landscapes of Monument Valley and Grand Canyon. He discovered the Mojave Desert after first learning to love the American West.

“When you’re English and you get off the plane in California, you’re like, ‘Oh, my God, this is where everything’s from,’ ” he says. “I wanted to see all those things that you see in movies. Then, you realize there’s so much more, and those road trips kept getting bigger and bigger.”