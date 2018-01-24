Spectacular fairway and mountain views, and a mesmerizing amount of natural light, will draw you into this airy, sculptural La Quinta home by architect Guy Dreier.
The son of noted Swiss architect Eduard Dreier, Guy has designed projects internationally and throughout the U.S. His designs are known for their interior angles, water features, atriums, and glass—all of which bring light and energy from outside. Built in 1999, this three-bedroom, five-bathroom home encompasses over 6,400 square feet.
A signature of Dreier’s work is to also design the interior and exterior furnishings. Here, you’ll find varying palettes of travertine marble and granite throughout the home, a separate media area that’s open to the great room, a master retreat with a fireplace and furnishings that include sofas and chairs, as well as a private office that’s situated right off the master bedroom. And you’ll love the entertainer’s kitchen which has a massive island and top-of-the-line appliances by Miele and Dacor.
The home is located in The Quarry at La Quinta, an upscale community set into the foothills of the Coral and Santa Rosa Mountains. The 18-hole Quarry Championship course was designed by noted golf course architect Tom Fazio and is described as, “a harmonious union of golf and nature.” Other amenities include a 21,000-square-foot clubhouse, a spa and fitness center, and tennis courts. The club has an extensive calendar throughout the season of tournaments, activities, and dining. Large, oversized lots reduce the density of homes and make this beautiful community feel small and intimate.
The home is being sold turnkey so settling in is as easy as unpacking your suitcase. Then head outdoors and relax on one of the patios surrounding your one-of-a kind pool and in-ground spa.
Listing price: $3,900,000
79525 Tom Fazio Lane North, La Quinta
Kay Bastasini
Desert Vintage Realty
760-774-4439
kaybast@aol.com