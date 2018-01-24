Spectacular fairway and mountain views, and a mesmerizing amount of natural light, will draw you into this airy, sculptural La Quinta home by architect Guy Dreier.

The son of noted Swiss architect Eduard Dreier, Guy has designed projects internationally and throughout the U.S. His designs are known for their interior angles, water features, atriums, and glass—all of which bring light and energy from outside. Built in 1999, this three-bedroom, five-bathroom home encompasses over 6,400 square feet.