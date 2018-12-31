This stylish contemporary home is tucked away in a private cul-de-sac and situated on one of the premier interior home sites at The Reserve Club. It enjoys beautiful south-facing mountain views across a lake and the 14th Fairway and is just a short golf cart ride away from the newly updated clubhouse and village amenities.
Designed by Prest Vuksic Architects, a leading full-service architecture firm located in Palm Desert, the front elevation is distinguished by wide, tiered steps and a gracefully landscaped yard that draws your attention to a dramatic entry with a sculptural metal colonnade complimented by stone walls.
You’ll then enter a large, lushly landscaped courtyard that sets the mood for the very bright interior and open great room plan. Disappearing glass doors make the covered exterior patio feel like a natural extension of the great room’s living and dining areas. A dramatic, stone-clad fireplace and a wet bar with granite countertops add to the room’s ambience.
The front elevation is distinguished by wide, tiered steps and a gracefully landscaped yard.
The gourmet kitchen flows into the great room and features top-quality appliances, including a gas cooktop; granite countertops, a large island with seating for three; a walk-in pantry; and a breakfast nook.
The floor plan of the over 5,000-square-foot home offers four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The luxurious master has a fireplace, walk-in closet, and ensuite with double vanities and granite finishes. For privacy, two guest bedroom suites are located at the opposite side of the home. Your guests can also enjoy a spacious, detached casita with a bedroom, living room, and fireplace.
The two-third-of-an-acre lot includes a pool and separate spa, both with incredible views of the lake, golf course, and mountains. Other outdoor amenities include a fireplace and a built-in gas grill. And don’t miss the three-car, air-conditioned garage.
The Reserve Club is a private golf club and residential community located in a beautiful expanse of native landscape. Their website notes that, “Members and their guests enjoy a bustling lifestyle that is both casual and relaxed, yet refined and exclusive. The Reserve is a place to gather with family and friends and celebrate what is truly important in life, with the people who matter most.”
Listing price: $3,700,000, furnished
74195 Desert Oasis, Indian Wells
Bruce Blomgren
Broker Associate / Executive Luxe Director
Bennion Deville Homes
74-910 Highway 111
760-779-1653
bruce@bruceblomgren.com