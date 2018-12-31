This stylish contemporary home is tucked away in a private cul-de-sac and situated on one of the premier interior home sites at The Reserve Club. It enjoys beautiful south-facing mountain views across a lake and the 14th Fairway and is just a short golf cart ride away from the newly updated clubhouse and village amenities.

Designed by Prest Vuksic Architects, a leading full-service architecture firm located in Palm Desert, the front elevation is distinguished by wide, tiered steps and a gracefully landscaped yard that draws your attention to a dramatic entry with a sculptural metal colonnade complimented by stone walls.