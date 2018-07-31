You’ll feel at one with nature as soon as you enter this extraordinary home. It’s located in Indian Wells at The Reserve Club on a half-acre, double-fairway lot with fantastic 180-degree views of the Santa Rosa Mountains, plus the San Jacinto Mountains and city lights beyond.
Just a few of the outstanding architectural details include a lovely flagstone walkway and a dramatic flagstone, arched double-door entry. Local designer Shannon Martin was commissioned for the interiors of the four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom property that’s spread over more than 5,500 square feet. (The listing price includes all furnishings.)
Among the many custom interior features are flagstone-accented columns, travertine flooring, beautiful vaulted wood beam ceilings, and custom wood cabinetry and built-ins throughout. A gourmet kitchen opens to the family room and is equipped with granite countertops, a Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer, Viking range and oven, an island with seating, and a wine cooler—along with a dramatic floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace.
The home actually boasts three more fireplaces—one in the master bedroom, another in the living room that has an elegant limestone surround, and on the outdoor patio. All four fireplaces have wood and gas burning options.
The pool area with the Santa Rosa Mountains in the background.
The master bedroom suite is spacious and serene and is appointed with his-and-hers walk-in closets, vanities with granite countertops, water closets, a dual-entry shower with two shower heads, and a luxurious spa bathtub. The two guest suites located on the opposite side of the home are equally inviting. And a welcoming detached casita, with its own private access just off the beautiful gated entry and courtyard, has a living room, bedroom, and bathroom.
Outdoors, the pool and spa—both with waterfalls—blend gracefully with the stunning natural backdrop. Plus, you’ll love relaxing and entertaining in a yard that features a covered patio with a flagstone fireplace, a grill, and outdoor living and dining areas.
The Reserve Club offers world-class amenities such as a championship Tom Weiskopf/Jay Morrish-designed golf course and three trophy holes; The Club Village, which has fine and casual dining venues including a wine cellar and lake house; fitness and wellness center with steam and spa treatment rooms; a junior, olympic-size lap pool; tennis; and pickleball.
Listing price: $2,600,000, Furnished
50-675 Desert Arroyo Trail, Indian Wells
Sandy Walton
Reserve Realty
74-001 Reserve Drive
Indian Wells
760-674-2210
swalton@lowe-re.com
