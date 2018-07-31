You’ll feel at one with nature as soon as you enter this extraordinary home. It’s located in Indian Wells at The Reserve Club on a half-acre, double-fairway lot with fantastic 180-degree views of the Santa Rosa Mountains, plus the San Jacinto Mountains and city lights beyond.

Just a few of the outstanding architectural details include a lovely flagstone walkway and a dramatic flagstone, arched double-door entry. Local designer Shannon Martin was commissioned for the interiors of the four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom property that’s spread over more than 5,500 square feet. (The listing price includes all furnishings.)