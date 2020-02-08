Desert Living at its Finest

Welcome to one of the most exceptional contemporary homes built in The Reserve, an exclusive, private membership golf club on 780 acres that span both Indian Wells and Palm Desert.
The property, sited on two-thirds of an acre, perfectly captures sweeping views of the Eisenhower and Santa Rosa Mountain ranges. The five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom, almost 6,500-square-foot estate has travertine flooring, exterior stone accents, and 18-foot tall walls of glass that harmonize seamlessly with the dramatic natural desertscape—the result is nature and architecture as an art form.
The indoor/outdoor living spaces—with custom furnishings and fixtures throughout—were designed by the homeowners to exemplify beauty, quality, comfort, and a gracious lifestyle. They’re perfect for intimate and cozy gatherings, but easily accommodate major celebrations with family and friends.
The home has four fireplaces—the ones in the family room and on the outdoor patio living area are wood burning, while the living room and master bedroom fireplaces are currently set up for gas, but can also function as wood burning. The custom fireplace surrounds employ high-end materials such as stone and granite.
The kitchen is a cook’s dream with leather Cosmos granite kitchen countertops; custom cabinets; Wolf double ovens and a Wolf six-burner range with grill top; Sub-Zero double refrigerator/freezer; two Miele dishwashers; and Wolf microwave. There’s also a Sub-Zero beverage refrigerator, as well as a walk-In pantry and walk-in wine cellar adjacent to kitchen
A spacious and elegant master suite is located in its own wing with a private hallway to an office and exercise room (or your own art studio). The en-suite has his-and-her vanities, closets, and water closets, along with a large steam shower/bathtub and walls of glass for exceptional mountain views.
Two private guest suites are in the main house, while a detached two-bedroom casita has its own private entrance off the entry courtyard where there’s a putting green, plus bocce ball and badminton courts. The high-end finishes continue in the guest bathrooms where you’ll find granite countertops, double sinks, and custom mirrors.
The outdoor entertaining/living areas are just as exceptional as the indoors: A kitchen with a wood-burning pizza oven, vintage grill, and Sub-Zero mini-fridge; living area with a television and a great audio sound system; a massive, stone wood-burning fireplace; fire pit seating; a soothing water features in the inner entry courtyard; and of course the beautiful infinity-edge pool and raised spa.
The Reserve sits high above the desert floor and is landscaped with thousands of native shrubs and trees that were preserved and re-integrated back into the grounds once the development was completed. A natural palette of architectural colors, and the carefully designed fairways, provide continuity with the desert habitat. The Reserve’s world-class, Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish-designed 21-hole golf course is nestled among the Santa Rosa Mountains and flows across 200 acres of subtly changing elevations. The Reserve Club Village includes a clubhouse with indoor/outdoor dining, a golf shop, and state-of-the art fitness center.
You won’t want to miss out on this architectural masterpiece that was quality built and designed for entertaining family and friends. It’s truly desert living at its finest.
Listing price: $5,750,000, Furnished
50-476 Desert Arroyo Trail, Indian Wells
