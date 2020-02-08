Desert Living at its Finest

Welcome to one of the most exceptional contemporary homes built in The Reserve, an exclusive, private membership golf club on 780 acres that span both Indian Wells and Palm Desert.

The property, sited on two-thirds of an acre, perfectly captures sweeping views of the Eisenhower and Santa Rosa Mountain ranges. The five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom, almost 6,500-square-foot estate has travertine flooring, exterior stone accents, and 18-foot tall walls of glass that harmonize seamlessly with the dramatic natural desertscape—the result is nature and architecture as an art form.