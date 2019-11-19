The Stars Shine Brightly at “Get It Sold”

The stars were shining brightly at The Reserve as over 225 of the “Best of the Best” real estate professionals previewed a sensational $8.99 million Tuscan Estate in Indian Wells for the Palm Springs Life Homes “Get It Sold Party”.

Represented by Craig Chorpenning and Kristi Kramer of Stanfield Real Estate at Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty, this 13,500 square foot residence at The Reserve offered a magical presence for entertaining.

The courtyard entry, with entertainment by The Escrow Pros, showcased a gallery of the finest homes on the market featuring the desert’s top Luxury realtors’ including listings from: Valery Neuman – COMPASS; Ryan Pylypow and Constantine Kolytiris – Bennion Deville Homes; Terri Munselle – COMPASS; John Bomgardner – Bennion Deville Homes; Dave Kibbey – Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty; Jon Caruana – COMPASS; Gregg Fletcher – Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty;, John Nelson and Cat Moe – COMPASS; Richard Bartholomew – The Agency TTK; Keith Markovitz and Todd Monaghan – COMPASS; Marc Lange and Carl Blea – Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty, and Sandi Phillips – COMPASS.

The evening at the home in The Reserve spotlighted the 2019 rising stars of luxury real estate who presented their current listings to their colleagues.

These stars included: Pacific Sotheby’s Specialists: Sean Peterson & Russell Ireland, Cathy Muldoon, Phyllis Cyphers and Emily Trust. Shane Schroeder of Re/Max Desert Properties and Kenny Jervis of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices plus COMPASS stars Stewart Penn, Jeff Blacker, Jesse Huskey, Romina Gil de Matos and David Whitworth.

This lavish evening, catered by Eight4Nine Restaurant, was made possible through the gold sponsors Steve Games and Nyda Jones-Church of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty and silver sponsors Walter Neil of Franklin Loan Center and Kenny Cassady of Oranj Palm Vacation Homes. Bronze sponsors included Steve Balian of Carpet Empire, Leo Newcomb of The Insurance Group, John & Kim Hardee of ICON Presentations, Sandy Swett of Red Door Pictures, Bryan Ozur of First American Home Warranty, Michael Baughman of Desert Home Front Property Services, and Todd Blue of IndiGO Auto Group.

Guests enjoyed an ice cream treat at the ice cream parlor in the lower level of the home, which also housed a 20+ seat movie theater and a Cheers-like pub hosted by Stanfield Real Estate. A pair of pianists, John Gallagher and Michael Welden, provided the perfect Hollywood musical background while the 1954 film, A Star is Born starring Judy Garland, screened in the house.

Volunteers who filled vital roles included Jon Lizarraga of The Escrow Pros as the Gallery of Homes host; Kathleen Buys and Catherine Robinson of First American Title as door prize presenters, Cindy Monaco of Chicago Title as the movie theater usher and popcorn girl, and Harry Davis as the old fashioned ice cream man.