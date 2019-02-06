When the behemoth success of the film Ghost arrived in the 1990s, Unchained Melody, which was featured in the film, brought newfound attention to the group’s creative talents.

After Hatfield’s death in 2003, Medley ventured forth, often performing to sold-out crowds around the globe. All the while, fans and colleagues urged him to keep The Righteous Brothers afloat.

But how? He could only do so much solo. And then …

Medley found himself attending Bobby Heard’s show. The men had been friends for many years — Heard garnered a healthy following thanks to his rock ’n’ roll verve and vocal range. While watching Heard’s performance, Medley says it “all came together.” At that moment, he knew how he could help keep the magic of The Righteous Brothers alive.

“It’s been phenomenal and incredibly smooth,” Medley says of the collaboration. “Bucky is really talented and smart and I could not have asked anything better. He’s younger than I, a strong and powerful singer, and he helps me lift that weight up.”

To that end, the concert experience promises to deliver the musical goods with the duo performing classic hits. When reminded that their signature hit, You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’ is the most played song — ever — in rock ’n’ roll history, Medley offers a chuckle of humility.

“Even when Bobby was alive, we’d say how that was the most difficult thing to wrap your brain around,” he shares. “Going into the Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame was a wonderful honor — there’s some 300 or 400 people in there — but to have the most played record is pretty nuts. We’re very proud of that.”

Asked how being involved in music has shaped him, Medley takes pause.

“That’s a deep question,” he says. “Man, I don’t know. All I do know is that music is such a loving, wonderful thing. At least the music we did in the ‘60s on up. For me, I suppose music has kept me sensitive — to people, to my family. Because you go on stage and perform those songs and you have to emotionally get into it. Either that or you should retire. So, music has definitely kept me sensitive.”

The Righteous Brothers perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 15, at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, 84245 Indio Springs Parkway in Indio. For tickets and additional information, call 800-827-2946 or visit fantasyspringsresort.com.