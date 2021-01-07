Step Outside

While the harsh winter climate in many parts of the country forces people to harbor indoors, the sunshine, snow-capped mountain views, and pleasant temperatures beckon Coachella Valley residents and visitors to the desert to take advantage of what the outdoors offers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The River at Rancho Mirage can be one of those outdoor destinations. Covering 30 beautifully landscaped acres and centrally located between Palm Springs and the East Valley, The River engages visitors with panoramic views, eye-catching water fountains and waterfalls, and plenty of open space to explore and enjoy.

“This is a gem destination,” says Frank Tovar, property and operations manager of The River Management Office. “While following Covid-safety protocols, The River brings a small amount of normalcy to the lives of our guests by allowing them to feel safe about what they are doing right now.”