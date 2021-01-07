Step Outside

The pathways around The River in Rancho Mirage offer an outlet for outdoor exercise.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY THE RIVER
While the harsh winter climate in many parts of the country forces people to harbor indoors, the sunshine, snow-capped mountain views, and pleasant temperatures beckon Coachella Valley residents and visitors to the desert to take advantage of what the outdoors offers during the coronavirus pandemic.
The River at Rancho Mirage can be one of those outdoor destinations. Covering 30 beautifully landscaped acres and centrally located between Palm Springs and the East Valley, The River engages visitors with panoramic views, eye-catching water fountains and waterfalls, and plenty of open space to explore and enjoy.
“This is a gem destination,” says Frank Tovar, property and operations manager of The River Management Office. “While following Covid-safety protocols, The River brings a small amount of normalcy to the lives of our guests by allowing them to feel safe about what they are doing right now.”
The start of 2021 brings with it a sense of anticipation of good things to come, and The River is right in step. The new year means safe outdoor activities like Hot Yoga and Pilates at The River’s spacious amphitheater, a Window Walk Gallery featuring the work of Coachella Valley artists displayed in store windows, and forthcoming outdoor kiosks offering an array of products in a secure outdoor environment.
Hot Yoga Palm Springs has a full slate of pilates and yoga classes six days a week, giving participants a chance to stay fit and reduce stress in a safe setting.
This amphitheater at The River is the perfect spot for Hot Yoga and Pilates by Hot Yoga Palm Springs.
“These classes help bring people together at a time when the only way to get through this difficult challenge is together,” Tovar says.
If you wish something less structured, take advantage of the walking pathways around The River and gaze at the beautiful works of local artists prominently displayed in the windows of businesses. A partnership between The River and Riverside County Desert Behavioral Health Advisory Board spotlights local artists who are successfully living with mental health diagnoses plus artists who support Mental Health Awareness.
Coming in early 2021 thanks to a successful working relationship with the city of Rancho Mirage, shoppers will see outdoor kiosks that perfectly fit vendors whose product is geared toward seasonal selling. The River continues to attract new businesses eager to join the popular outdoor property to give shoppers more choices.
“The River is a name that attracts top retailers because it delivers a very unique outdoor experience, and we have appealing move-in promotions and tenant-ready spaces to ensure the businesses are up and running in a minimal amount of time,” Tovar says.
Going forward, The River wants to be a hub for the community where residents gather safely and enjoy the large open spaces to participate in grassroot initiatives like Trunk and Treat, which was held in partnership with Marker Broadcasting during Halloween 2020 to hand out more than 3,500 bags of candy to children of families using drive-thru distribution.
‘We’re making a concerted effort to reach out to the community to make The River a place where people come together because we know our success is predicated on the community coming to us,” Tovar says.
Visit theriveratranchomirage.com.