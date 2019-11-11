Big Little Hotels

The Rossi hotel
Rooms: 8
A certain boho-chic, earthy eclecticism sets the escapist vibe at these eight rooms tucked within Historic Tennis Club neighborhood. (Think: textiles and hand-carved woods galore.) All rooms at The Rossi boast private patios and hot tubs with stunning mountain views. Small Wonders: Despite its micro-hotel scale, The Rossi offers in-room dining from local private chefs and spa treatment services. therossihotel.com
The Spring
Rooms: 13
The brief when arriving at The Spring? Maximum relaxation. This zen-like Desert Hot Springs retreat makes that goal easily attainable thanks to its location and amenities. Small Wonders: Some like it hot. Three natural hot mineral pools are set to 88, 101, and 104 degrees. Or opt for one of the suites equipped with a soaking tub that brings the healing waters into the privacy of your own outdoor patio. the-spring.com
Dive
Rooms: 11
Formerly the Western-themed Colt’s Lodge, Dive made a splash when it quietly reopened this summer with designer Vanessa Schrieber’s makeover that culls inspiration from resort destinations around the globe. Small Wonders: The hotel is adding new features sure to make a huge impact with guests, such as an outdoor bar with swings instead of stools and a pool cart serving drinks and snacks around the original Maurice Libott-designed tiled pool. divepalmsprings.com
The La Rêve suite at Dive featuring Christian Lacroix-designed wallpaper and ceiling mural.
Three Fifty Hotel
Rooms: 10
Feel right at home in the building designed by Herbert W. Burns that’s steeped in classic midcentury Palm Springs ambiance at this adults-only hotel. Cue the Rat Pack movies and strong martinis. Small Wonders: Take advantage of the proximity to sibling property La Serena Villas by dining at its buzzy Azúcar restaurant, and schedule a treatment at Whispers Spa. thethreefiftyhotel.com
Little Paradise
Rooms: 9
The guest rooms and suites in various sizes showcase this hotel’s twist on contemporary modernism, and all come with kitchenettes. Small Wonders: After enjoying the complimentary continental breakfast, grab a bike for the approximately one-and-a-half mile ride to downtown Palm Springs. littleparadisehotel.com