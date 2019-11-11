Big Little Hotels

The Rossi hotel

Rooms: 8

A certain boho-chic, earthy eclecticism sets the escapist vibe at these eight rooms tucked within Historic Tennis Club neighborhood. (Think: textiles and hand-carved woods galore.) All rooms at The Rossi boast private patios and hot tubs with stunning mountain views. Small Wonders: Despite its micro-hotel scale, The Rossi offers in-room dining from local private chefs and spa treatment services. therossihotel.com

The Spring

Rooms: 13

The brief when arriving at The Spring? Maximum relaxation. This zen-like Desert Hot Springs retreat makes that goal easily attainable thanks to its location and amenities. Small Wonders: Some like it hot. Three natural hot mineral pools are set to 88, 101, and 104 degrees. Or opt for one of the suites equipped with a soaking tub that brings the healing waters into the privacy of your own outdoor patio. the-spring.com