Cannabis Hybrid

The newest business in Palm Springs, The Row House, celebrates their official grand opening with a variety of special events, April 22-24.

This dispensary includes an extensive retail shop, modern lounge area, and uniquely, a restaurant serving Italian cuisine, all under one roof.

Upon arrival at The Row House, guests are greeted with opulent glass doors and an ultra-chic and inviting entryway, and are provided curated and elevated offerings for those who are both cannabis connoisseurs and cannabis curious. The retail shop features nearly 250 products – from flowers, edibles, and extracts, to vapes, pre-rolls, tinctures and topicals. The lounge presents a modern and inviting setting to enjoy purchases, and for an exceptional experience can be paired with freshly prepared Italian cuisine from Palmina by Puglia.

The opening events include special pop-ups with product partners, lots of BOGO + 1¢ specials, dab bars, and live performances.

The schedule includes:

April 22-24, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

• Shop, dine and explore.

• Enjoy the Italian dining delicacies from our partner eatery, Palmina by Puglia, in the comfy lounge, serving lunch and dinner.

• BOGO + 1¢ specials with offer from Boardwalk/Strong John, Punch Edibles, Cosmic, Leune, Apex, Dime, and Tough Man.

• 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Enjoy a special Dab Bar hosted by Cosmic, where you can sample top tier extracts.

April 23

10 a.m to 2 p.m.: Sample delectable cookies from The Best Cookies PS, a local bakery specializing in cannabis delights.

11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. — It’s lunch time, featuring tacos from #ChicasCateringLA, plus Italian food provided by eatery partners Palmina by Puglia.

2 - 4 p.m. — Experience Oracle Card Readings by local fav drag artist, Valentine Anger (#thevalentineanger).

4 - 8 p.m. — Meet and hang with well-known LA influencer, Kimmy Tan and take a few selfies.

6:30 - 8:30 p.m. — The Gravities, a soul-groove/ funk collective of musicians, will perform in the lounge.

April 24

▪ Sample delectable cookies from The Best Cookies PS. Enjoy the Italian dining delicacies from Palmina by Puglia.

